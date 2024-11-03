A Guide to Long Distance Friendships in University

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Long-distance friendships? They are so tough. And, honestly, I feel this on every level. I’ve moved around the world a lot so my best friends are spread out across different time zones, different countries–even different continents. My closest friends live everywhere from the heart of Boston, to sunny California, to beautiful South Africa to rainy Amsterdam, and while it makes for some insane travel plans, being so far apart isn’t easy. Whether it’s late-night FaceTimes, sending each other TikToks at 2 a.m., or planning reunions that feel forever away, it can be really hard to keep the friendship going strong.

But here’s the thing I’ve learned: distance has a way of showing just how unbreakable those friendships really are. We’ve got years of memories and inside jokes that will never get old. Keeping up with long-distance friendships in university is honestly a challenge on its own and I totally get it. Between classes, studying, and internships, it’s incredibly tough to find time to catch up with friends who live so far away. But even with our packed schedules and different time zones, those friends are still everything. So if you’re like me and miss your best friends like crazy, you’re not alone. Here’s the ultimate guide to making long-distance friendships work, no matter how many miles are in the way.

So firstly, one of the best ways I’ve found to stay close is setting up a weekly catch-up. Now I know it sounds super formal, but really, it’s just us picking a day and time each week for a FaceTime date, even if it’s only for a couple of minutes. My friends and I have done it while walking to class, cooking dinner, and even during study breaks. Having that consistent check-in helps us feel like we’re still part of each other’s lives, even when we’re drowning in schoolwork, or struggling through exams. Plus, knowing we have that set time each week gives us something to look forward to, even on our busiest days.

Another huge one? Shared playlists and Netflix parties! Okay, I know it sounds a bit weird…but trust me it makes us feel like we’re hanging out together even from the other side of the world. My best friend and I have a shared playlist on Spotify with all our favorite songs from throughout the years of our friendship. It’s super fun to listen to when getting ready, or even walking around town as it gives me a small little reminder of her! And for the weekends when we just want to unwind and chill, we set up a Netflix party and watch the same show and it almost feels like we are sitting on the same couch. Such small and fun things help us stay close without needing to schedule hours to chat. And it’s perfect for when we’re deep in study mode but still want to feel close!

Another way I stay close to my long-distance friends is by planning future trips together– even if they are just “someday” plans for now. Whether it’s my friends coming to visit me in St Andrews, or me traveling to go see them, or even planning to go to cute destinations, just talking about these future plans makes the distance feel temporary and gives us something exciting to look forward to. Knowing that we’ll get that quality time eventually keeps us motivated and makes all the FaceTime and late-night texts even more special.

Lastly, something that I haven’t personally done with my friends but have seen all over TikTok is surprise packages and snail mail. I know it may sound a bit old school, and that’s what I thought at first as well but I think there’s something so exciting about getting a handwritten note or a little package filled with all your favorite things. It doesn’t have to be super fancy, it can be as simple as sending a funny photo or card to serve as a mini reminder that, no matter the distance, we’re still there for each other. Plus, I think it’s a fun little change from the usual “I miss you” texts. I feel like these little surprises add a personal touch and remind us that even with all the chaos of university life, our friendship is still a priority.

At the end of the day, long-distance friendships at university aren’t easy, but they are totally worth it. Life may get hectic, and time zones might be annoying, but finding little ways to stay connected makes the distance feel way smaller. From weekly FaceTimes to planning future trips, it’s all about the small efforts that keep the friendship alive. We might not get to see each other every day, but we’re still there for the highs, the lows, and all the random moments in between! This is a reminder that no matter where you end up in the world, these friendships are forever.