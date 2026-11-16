This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the last month, protests have risen across the world with students, educators and others frustrated with the lack of support from their governments. With so much chaos and political upheaval, the future for university students seems quite dire; it seems to be that the problems of the past have built up and our generation must deal with the undeserved consequences. However, the recent demurral is in fact not limited to our generation and can actually be better understood through historical art.

While art has always been an important tool used to express emotion, share ideology and create widespread change, it was particularly so in many of the cities spotlighted in the news recently, such as Paris. France has quite an interesting history that has included numerous revolutions and uprisings against unsupportive governments. The French people are passionate, artistic and brave! It thereby comes as no surprise that works made by members of all sides during their Revolution (1789-99) reflect these characteristics. I want to share a well known, yet nonetheless important, work by Jacques-Louis David.

David’s Death of Marat (La Mort de Marat, 1793) was a foundational painting taught during my first year studying Art History, and it still greatly resonates with me. The neoclassical painting was created during the Reign of Terror and depicts the death of revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat, who was murdered whilst in the bath. Artistically, the work’s spatial harmony is divided into two; the upper half of the piece, a black backdrop creates negative space to create a sense of loss and emptiness. Meanwhile, the bottom half depicts the victim’s assasination in the bath. The latter is amplified by a rather grotesque bloody knife carelessly left on the floor of the murder scene. Motifs of the limp arm, green drapery and revolutionary letter in hand convey themes of uprising, while simultaneously evoking elements of classical religious artworks. Having thus linked Marat to the likes of a martyred Chrsitian subject, the artist signals that the unwarranted and inhumane death of the figure serves a larger purpose. Borrowing visual tactics deployed within religious artworks also humanizes the scene by alluding to the suffering of Christ and His followers.

This lifeless and theatrical scene was supposed to stir emotion, unite the public for revolution, and echo famous Renaissance artworks. With this in mind, we can see how contemporary media is conveying revolutionary-like goals throughout France through Tiktoks, hashtags, and catchy slogans. And having seen the painting at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts in Belgium myself, I can promise you that it remains a remarkable and significant piece within the context of our world’s current strife. In the same way that David captured one emotional and catastrophic moment of the French Revolution, individuals and groups alike are also using art as a medium for expression and sharing personal narratives. I believe that by looking at past works, such as David’s, we can reaffirm the historical role of protest in our society and in turn, feel a bit more hopeful that change, peace and the voices of the oppressed may be heard at the end of all the destruction. Let the work of David be a reminder that art can become the most powerful and everlasting weapon for change.