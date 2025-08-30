A Black Girl’s Guide To St Andrews

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s 3 PM, you’ve just gotten off at Leuchars, and it’s much colder than it was when you left London. You’re taking it all in, and you can’t help but notice…everyone is white. That’s an exaggeration, but with St Andrew’s white population of 88 percent, it certainly does feel that way.

When making my university decisions, I was bombarded with “Why St Andrews, there are no black people there?!” and “Why don’t you go somewhere more diverse?”. Coming from a predominantly white secondary school in a small town, I knew what I was getting myself into—oontz oontz music at the club and limited takeout options. But one year in, I can say that St Andrews is the place for me.

First year was all about figuring things out and navigating the Bubble. With limited information available online about the university and its diversity, I had to fend for myself a little. Here are a few things I’ve learnt about how to make the St Andrews experience incredible as a black girl:

1. Join societies

Going to African Caribbean Society (ACS) and BAME events will make all the difference if you’re trying to keep connected with black culture while in St Andrews. That’s where I’ve met most of my closest friends! They host events and meetups all year round, so you always feel like you’re part of a community.

2. BPM- Beats Per Minute or Black People Music?

BPM is a music collective which runs what I think are the best parties in St Andrews. Playing Hip-hop, Afrobeats, UK rap, Amapiano, R&B and Grime, the BPM DJs transport the crowd from St Andrews to Lagos in December. If you’re looking to meet other black people or just listen to music that feels like home, BPM is the place for you.

3. Beauty

Hair salons that take care of black hair are few and far between across the UK, and it’s no different in St Andrews. But with a quick trip to Dundee or Glasgow, you can get your hair looking great again.

4. Food

Gidi Grill on North Street brings traditional Afro-Caribbean flavours to St Andrews. I’ll admit, at first I was sceptical—an Afro-Caribbean restaurant in St Andrews is very out of the ordinary— but last semester I decided to give it a go and was pleasantly surprised. Or, if you are looking to get out of town, Abule Tiwa in Dundee serves amazing traditional Nigerian food. There are also a few African grocery stores in Dundee if you prefer to chef things up by yourself!

5. Embracing it

Coming from a different culture, it’s normal to be reserved and feel nervous. But you’ll soon realise that everyone is just looking to have a good time, and so should you. Bopping along to Katy Perry in the Student Union suddenly becomes cool, and no one cares that your leave-out isn’t blended properly.

On that note, my greatest tip to every black girl joining St Andrews is to put yourself out there! The town is tiny, so it’s easy to feel isolated, especially when you’re in the minority. But unreservedly exposing yourself to all St Andrews has to offer will make all the difference to your university experience.