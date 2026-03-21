This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For a small town remotely located on the east coast of Scotland, St Andrews has an impressive amount to offer. Beyond its cozy cafes, stunning landscapes, world-famous golf courses, and centuries of history, St Andrews boasts lesser-known experiences that truly make it a place for everyone.

Whether you’re hosting a visitor, planning a weekend escape, or simply looking for a break from your usual routine, this is my tried-and-true guide on how to spend 36 hours in St Andrews.

Friday

If you’ve heard of St Andrews, odds are you’ve heard something about its royal romance story — it was here that Prince William met his future wife, Kate Middleton. If you want to recreate a small piece of that iconic love story, start your morning with breakfast at Northpoint Cafe. With a banner proudly declaring it “Where Kate met Wills,” it’s hard to miss.

If Northpoint isn’t your speed, head one street over to Five Acres, a relaxed seed-to-plate eatery with a small menu that changes weekly. It’s a popular lunch spot, but if you arrive early, their baked oats and cardamom buns are delicious ways to kickstart the day.

With a full stomach, it’s time to explore. After breakfast, head west to West Sands, one of St Andrews’ most iconic sights. As you walk along the windswept beach, keep your eyes peeled for beach polo matches and surfers bobbing among the waves. If you’re feeling particularly brave, a sea dip is a quintessential St Andrews rite of passage. Pro tip: follow it up with a session at the Wild Scottish Sauna for the full experience.

Finally, end the night with dinner at The Bridge, where you can enjoy pizza and pasta with sweeping views overlooking the Old Course.

Saturday

Just a few minutes outside of town, you’ll find Balgove Larder, a charming farm shop that’s well worth the walk. It’s the perfect place to pick up locally made souvenirs to mark your visit. Their café also serves freshly prepared breakfast using home-grown and locally sourced produce, easily one of my favorite breakfasts in town.

Whether you’re a golfer or not, it would feel almost sacrilegious to leave St Andrews, the self-proclaimed Home of Golf, without giving it a go. Not far from Balgove, head over to the St Andrews Links Academy and try your hand at the driving range. Even if you’re a complete beginner, the beautiful scenery ensures it’s always a great experience.

If you’re lucky enough to be in town on the first Saturday of the month, don’t miss the St Andrews Farmers’ Market. Take a stroll down South Street and browse the stalls, where local producers and creatives sell everything from fresh produce and baked goods to handmade crafts. It’s a lovely way to experience the town’s community spirit.

A sweet treat after dinner is always a must. In St Andrews, Jannettas Gelateria is the place to go. Pick from their wide variety of indulgent gelato flavors and enjoy a scoop while sitting on the terrace, the perfect way to wrap up the evening.

Sunday

For me, a perfect Sunday in St Andrews always starts with a good coffee. My personal favorite spots are Palompo’s, Taste, or Spoiled Life, all great places to ease into the morning. Grab your coffee to go and make your way up to the castle ruins to begin the last (and, in my opinion, most memorable) walk of the weekend: the Fife Coastal Path.

The trail stretches for over 180 km, meaning you can make the walk as long or as short as you like. Even covering a small section offers incredible views of the rugged Fife coastline. If you’re lucky, you might even spot St Andrews’ resident Highland cows grazing along the path.

Grab one final bite at the Toastie Shack on East Sands to round off your perfect 36 hours in St Andrews. 36 hours may not seem like enough to fully explore a new place, but in St Andrews, a weekend spent right will quickly show you why people fall in love with this small town.