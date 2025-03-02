3 Women Who Turned Their Passion Into Profit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From an early age, many of us have heard a parent or podcast or a teacher tell us to “do what you love!” and “follow your dreams!” We are told that pursuing our passions is the most reliable way to ensure a rewarding and happy future—“Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life,” Mark Twain said.



But if you are anything like me, this advice can make you spiral. It often makes me feel so paralyzed that I end up just scrolling on TikTok, watching other people pursue their passions but wonder how I, too, could begin. How am I supposed to find a career path that relates to my deepest interests? And how can I actually provide for myself while doing it?

Instead of doom scrolling and comparing ourselves to the badass women we see, we ought to find motivation in their success.

Here are 3 women, of all different backgrounds and ages, that turned their passion into profit:

Melanie Perkins turned a passion for design, as well as frustration with complicated and expensive platforms, into Canva, a major graphic design software company. Perkins studied at the University of Western Australia, where she developed an interest in graphic design and technology. However, as we all can relate to, she found herself frustrated with certain softwares that were too complicated or expensive to use. This sparked her desire to create a user-friendly platform for fellow graphic-design lovers and explorers. She first launched Fusion Books with her then-boyfriend, now husband (aww), which provided an easy way for high schoolers to create their yearbooks. When she began to develop Fusion into Canva, she faced hundreds of investor rejections—yet finally found her “glass-slipper” match with a former Google engineer, and launched Canva officially in 2013. Immediately, her vision came to life and the world welcomed her much-needed platform that streamlined the graphic design world (as well as me when I have a presentation in school). Canva is now worth a whopping $25 billion–all beginning with her passion and a pragmatic approach to a college-born frustration.

Betelhem Dessie, born and raised in Harar, Ethiopia, began coding when she was just 10. Her early determination, intellect, and talent later brought her to the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa. There, and while still in school, she worked on government software projects. It is there she discovered the importance for accessible technological education for like minded kids and teens, and thus she co-founded Anyone Can Code (iCog-ACC), which seeks to teach young kids and teens how to code and do robotics. Further, she founded a nationwide innovation competition called Solve IT, which prompts young kids in Ethiopia to find technology solutions for issues in the country, and beyond. Dessie’s passion and drive, and impact on the world, serves as a reminder that it is never to early to bring your talents and interests to the kids in your community–even if you, yourself, are still just a kid.

Candace Nelson began her career in a stable, successful corporate job as an Investment Banking world–probably a dream for many. However, after the dotcom bubble collapse, she traded that career in for something a little sweeter. Nelson’s second career began with a passion for baking and selling cakes out of her apartment. Then, in 2005, Nelson and her husband (another power couple–led by a woman) took a risk and opened Sprinkles in Beverly Hills, CA. While opening a bakery may not seem particularly revolutionary to us now, Nelson and her husband where the first (yes, you read that correctly)–the FIRST–cupcake bakery owners. Never before had the cupcake craze been known to the sweet-toothers, beyond the supermarket–hard to imagine, I know. Even better, she opened the world’s first ever Cupcake ATM, making her love for cupcakes quick and accessible for like minded lovers. Her empire has now grown beyond cupcakes, and she now owns a Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded pizzeria, called Pizzana. Nelson serves as an inspiration for us all and shows us that it is never too late to switch your career path—and follow your sugar cravings.