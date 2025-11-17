Why Scarves Deserve a Fashion Moment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scarves are back, and they’re more than just a cozy afterthought. While they are often forgotten accessories during the fall and winter seasons, it’s time to branch away from a practical mentality to a fashionable one. This season, scarves are going to make a comeback as the perfect blend of function, versatility, and effortless style. Scarves have reemerged on both the runways and in celebrity street style as one of fashion’s most dynamic accessories, and it’s time they got their own fashion moment in your very own closet.

Functionality- Warmth Meets Wardrobe

It’s true that scarves are a cold-weather necessity, but let’s not forget they’re also timeless closet staples. The accessory doubles as practical, while delivering a statement about your own personal style. When it comes to the cozy functionality of the scarf, my main focus is on the material, and it’s all personal preference. While wool would be great for insulation, you might prefer cashmere for a more luxurious warmth feel. For example, a neutral scarf in a high-end fabric can elevate even the most casual of outfits and give you that quiet luxury feel. (My personal recommendation would be the classic checked scarf inspired by Burberry!) Whichever one you choose, I think we’ve all been overlooking how perfect a transitional piece the scarf truly is. It’s the ideal piece for fall layering before the heavier coats come out and the extra bit of warmth you may need when it gets really cold in winter. Bonus: you get all the cozy feels while still looking put together, a perfect solution to the frumpy winter clothing slump (we’ve all been there).

Variability- Endless styles and options

There is no limit to the styles, colors, prints, and materials of the scarf. What does this mean, you may ask? There is a scarf for literally every person, no matter your personal aesthetic. You want Parisian chic? Let me introduce you to the silk neck scarf. Or maybe you’re more into the classic academia feel? Well, let’s look at the array of plaid blanket scarves that are filling up local bookstores and coffee shops. My best advice would be to find the styles that feel the most like you and experiment with the colors or prints. Since there are so many options available to shop, you can easily find one to match or elevate your aesthetic and take your outfit to the next level.

Style-Ability- The Effortless Outfit Maker

Now, if I’m being 100% honest, the scarf’s real power lies in its adaptability. It can be worn as a neck wrap, headscarf, tucked under a coat, and even as a bag accent; the possibilities are truly endless. The scarf instantly adds texture, pattern, and polish to any one of your outfits, creating a bridge between comfort and couture. Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet have both used scarves as the focal points of their off-duty looks, perfectly showcasing how beautifully the accessory photographs and elevates those street-style moments. The variability of the piece allows for daily reinvention, and no two outfits need to look alike. So the next time you pick up a scarf, experiment with all the different ways you can style the piece. A popular way I’ve seen them styled is as a headwrap or classically tied in a knot around the neck for that “English countryside/equestrian” feel that’s been circulating. We also saw a lot of scarves in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection, showcased styled with Prep-inspired layers.

The Season’s Secret Weapon

This season, the scarf deserves more credit, so take it from me and don’t underestimate the power of a perfectly tied scarf. It may seem like a small detail, but it can carry your outfit from basic to something full of intention, comfort, and unmistakably you. Whether through creative styling, luxe material, or gorgeous prints, find your signature and reclaim the scarf as we transition into colder weather.