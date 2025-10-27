What I’m NOT going to be for Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the world-renowned Halloween lover that I am, I had about a billion and one Halloween costume ideas for this year. I am so indecisive, so it took me weeks to decide what I was going to be! But instead of letting the unchosen ideas go to waste, I thought I would share my favorite runner-up costume ideas, in hopes that someone out there needs a bit of last-minute inspiration.

The Louvre Jewel Heist Thief

This is probably my favorite idea! I totally would have done it, but I had already ordered my costumes by Sunday, October 19th– the same day there was a robbery at the Louvre in Paris, where multiple crown jewels were stolen! News of the robbery has blown up over social media this past week, with many people in shock that an actual jewel heist was successfully performed in this day and age. I think this would be the most fun and timely costume for this year, and you could do it in so many ways. An all black, bank robber-type spy look, or even a construction worker with tons of jewelry on! I need to see this costume this year.

Avril Lavigne

I was so close to doing this costume, but ultimately went in a different direction. I love Avril and all things 2000s, so I think this costume would be so fun. You could probably even use clothes from your own closet! Baggy low-waisted jeans, a tank top, and a loosened tie are a great way to pull off this look. You could also go for a long-sleeved top with a pleated schoolgirl skirt! Either way, if you put some hot pink streaks in your hair and grab a guitar, you’ll be set to rock out to “Sk8er Boi.”

Audrey Hepburn

Timeless and classy, I love an Audrey Hepburn costume. I’m sure I will end up being her at some point, but not this year. Grab a black dress, black gloves, jewelry, a tiara, sunglasses, and a cigarette holder, and you’re Audrey! The accessories really make this one, and I think it’s a fun alternative to the very trendy Princess Diaries costume, which is similar.

Bed bug

I’ve been seeing this idea a ton this year, but I think it’s so cute and easy. All you need is a dress, antennas, wings, a night mask, and slippers. Adding a few extra accessories to a ladybug or bee costume makes it just a bit more creative and so adorable!

Toothfairy

I haven’t seen too many tooth fairies on Halloween, and I don’t know why! It’s basically a typical fairy costume, adding in a tooth crown or a wand. I love the idea of making it a bit scarier too– maybe a bloody tooth tiara, teeth necklace, or I’ve even seen someone carry around bloody pliers. However you do it, I think it’s such a fun idea!

Chef’s Kiss

While I’m not usually a fan of pun or phrase costumes, I actually really like this one. Grab a chef’s costume and wear red, with kiss marks all over! Again, I think just adding a layer of creativity to traditional costumes is so good and takes the look to the next level.

Nancy Drew

I have always wanted to see or do a Nancy Drew costume. I love all things mystery, and a cute sweater, plaid skirt, headband, and magnifying glass can transform you into Nancy Drew. I think we need to see more book character costumes on Halloween! It’s perfect for spooky season, and would be simple enough to pull out of your closet.

Marie Antoinette

Now this one is much more ambitious, precisely why I skipped it for this year. However, if someone was looking for the perfect idea to go all out, this is it!! Marie Antoinette would be the coolest costume– I’m talking corset, all of the jewelry, big fluffy hairstyle, etc. If you do this one, caption your Halloween party Instagram post “we ate (cake)” and TAG ME. (@katie.grace.hill)

Sharpay Evans

Once again, I find myself asking why we don’t see more Sharpay costumes. There are so many iconic outfits that you could choose from, all with some sort of pink and glitter. To all my girly girls out there, get on this one!!

Sophia Grace & Rosie

For one more idea, I need a BFF duo to pull off the iconic Sophia Grace and Rosie, who went viral on Ellen in the 2010s. Pink t-shirts, tutus, tiaras, and microphones will have you singing “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj all night long. I love a throwback costume, and would be so happy to see this on the 31st.

Hopefully, these suggestions spark some ideas for your Halloween, and if not, I will save them for my future holiday plans! As for my costumes for this year, you’ll have to wait and see. Wishing everyone a wonderful spooky season, and Happy Halloween!!