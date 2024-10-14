Welcome Back! A (Quick) Letter From The Editor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

Welcome back Falcons! As classes start up and we finally get into the swing of things, Her Campus @ SPU wants to wish you a wonderful Fall quarter!

We have already had the pleasure of meeting some wonderful new faces at our meeting last Thursday, and can’t wait to work with you guys. Want to join the HCSPU team? Its never too late! We meet Thursdays at 7pm and are always excited to meet new members; come stop by!!

We at Her Campus SPU are so excited for what we have up our sleeve and can’t wait for a wonderful year!!

With love,

Emma + The HC SPU Exec Board