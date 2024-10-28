This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

Welcome back Her Campus-ers! I am thrilled to be back to school and writing again, specifically because it is my favorite time of the year. Anyone who knows me can attest that fall is my season!! I love everything about it- the leaves changing colors, the pumpkins, the warm drinks, etc. But I know that this time of year can also be incredibly stressful with new classes, busy schedules, and deadlines already coming up around the corner. This tends to make it hard to truly celebrate the season, so I usually take it upon myself to create an ultimate guide to making the most of autumn, either just for myself or anyone that I can rope along with me!

For my first article back, I thought I would give a brief breakdown of my top 5 favorite things you can do to put yourself in the cozy (maybe even spooky) mood. These are things you can do that can completely shift the vibes of your day, despite all the business and chaos this time of year brings!

Halloween Movies

First up: Movies! This is maybe the best and easiest way to get into the spirit: ending your night with a spooky halloween movie. I’m personally not the biggest horror movie fan, but I will take a Halloween movie any day. You could go for the childhood classics like, “Hocus Pocus,” or “Halloweentown,” or some of the newer comedies such as, “Hubie Halloween,” or “Totally Killer.” I am also a huge murder mystery fan, to which I would recommend “Knives Out”!

Don’t want to commit to a whole movie? “And Then There Was Shawn,” the Halloween episode of 90s sitcom “Boy meets World” is maybe one of the best sitcom romps ever! Not into the spooky vibe? I also have so many fall movie recommendations, such as “Practical Magic,” “You’ve Got Mail,” or “Mean Girls.” Ask me for more- my list goes on and on!

Sweet Treats & Cozy Drinks

Next up: the food! Fall brings out some of the best baking and coffee drinks at your local coffee shops. A pumpkin spice latte is not the only fall drink people!! I personally love anything with pumpkin, but any drink with cinnamon or maple is amazing and is the perfect cozy pick-me-up on a stressful day. I’m also apple ciders #1 fan! Preferably fresh from an apple orchard, but anything from the grocery store does the trick.

Fall baking brings me joy like nothing else!! Specifically, I love to try out different recipes for pumpkin cookies, but my go to right now is pumpkin snickerdoodles.

Take Me to the Leaves!

This one might be a bit more difficult to make happen amongst the business, but any excursions that take you outside are a sure way to get you feeling all the fall feels. Whether it’s as simple as heading to a park with the best foliage, or finding a weekend to hit a pumpkin patch or apple orchard, getting outside into the crisp air can only help your mood!

The SWEATERS!!

One of my favorite moments of the year is the first day in September that’s cool enough to break out the sweaters. Having a fall wardrobe, or simply specific pieces of clothing you save for autumn, is such a fun way to get into the season. The nostalgia I get when I pack up all my fall clothes as I head back to school is the best feeling. Being comfortable and cozy is the best way to stay sane around the end of the year, so I recommend pulling out your hats, scarves, boots, and anything else to keep you warm!

The Perfect Playlist

Last but certainly not least, I recommend creating the perfect fall playlist! In my opinion this is crucial to celebrating fall- when else are you supposed to pretend you’re the leading lady in a rom com? Obviously everyone’s music taste is different, but there are a few songs that make it onto my fall playlist every year. “There She Goes” by The La’s, “Linger” by The Cranberries, “Duvet” by bôa, “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer, “Roslyn” by Bon Iver, and “‘Tis Autumn” by Nat King Cole are definitely part of my soundtrack for the perfect fall season.

I could quite literally talk about fall for hours! If I haven’t already said it a thousand times, it is the best time of year, and I encourage everyone to enjoy it while it lasts, because sadly winter always comes too quickly. Hopefully these suggestions and recommendations help you to make the most of it, and celebrate this beautiful season!

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald