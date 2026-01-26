The Beauty of Being First Generation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a first-generation student, proudly a daughter of migrant parents. My parents, who come from Zacatecas, Mexico, have made many sacrifices for me to have the privilege of being a student here at Seattle Pacific University. My father works painting houses, and my mother works taking care of children. Although they didn’t get the resources to finish school, they are still the most educated people I know.

My parents instilled the principles I hold myself accountable to, and the reason why I value higher education. Because of them, I decided to attend here with a major in education for grades K-8, minoring in Sociology, and endorsing in ELL. Due to the upbringing my parents had as children, and now even as parents, I decided to enroot their sacrifices through my career choice. Although some are quick to make assumptions due to salary or what decisions led me here, I am here to support students and their families to overcome any barriers, for the success of their children, and so families have accessible resources available to them. Through passion also comes preparation. I have experience in public policy, from going to Olympia on lobby days to speak to legislative representatives, to as small as finding new ways for the stories of many first-generation students that come from migrant parents to be heard.

This is not only my story, but a greater narrative of the combination of life experiences that are installed in the lives of first-generation students. With all the hardship, also comes beauty in the simplicity of holding space at a private, Christian institute. The beauty is the connection that we students who had to navigate higher education with little to no guidance get to build with each other. Nothing is as refreshing as sharing the complexities of our lives with each other, students and staff who can also resonate with us. There is nothing as beautiful as being able to uplift one another, especially during times like these, where there is so much uncertainty in our communities, and so much fear of being vulnerable to one another.

Therefore, I leave you with this: when you find yourself getting stuck within the constant speed of life, I ask you to remember the beauty of being a first-generation student. To remember the beauty of the greater reason why you are pursuing a career, and those you wish to serve and uplift.