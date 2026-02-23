The Beauty and Chaos of My Busy Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life has never moved faster than it does right now. As a third-year and final-year student at Seattle Pacific University, my days feel like a constant cycle of responsibilities, deadlines, and trying to keep up with everything happening around me. I’m currently balancing 3 jobs, full-time classes, serving as social media director, maintaining my romantic relationship, along with my social life, and trying to keep up with my mind and body. I often feel like I’m running nonstop. I know it’s a lot, and I’ve found myself living in what I can only describe as my “busy season.”

Some days start early with classes and end late with work or content planning. My calendar is always full, my phone is always buzzing, and my mind is constantly thinking about what comes next. It feels like just yesterday I started college, and now I’m approaching graduation, along with adulthood, and the next chapter of my life so soon. I’m honestly terrified and scared, but it’s so exciting at the same time because I know everything is shaping who I’m becoming.

This busy season has forced me to confront who I am, what I value, and what kind of future I want to build. It’s teaching me discipline, resilience, and independence in ways that comfort never could. There are moments when I feel stretched thin, when I question myself, or when I just want everything to pause. Yet even in those moments, I feel proud of the life I’m creating. I’m learning that strength isn’t about having everything perfectly balanced; it’s about continuing to show up, even when things feel overwhelming.

Balancing so many responsibilities has pushed me to develop habits that help me stay grounded and focused. I know there are others who also might be struggling or questioning themselves as well, so I want to share five things that keep me sane and remind me that I am capable of handling this season of life.

1. Planning everything, because structure creates peace.

I use Google Calendar to keep track of my daily schedule, classes, jobs, meetings, and even hangouts. When everything lives in my planner or calendar, my responsibilities feel manageable instead of overwhelming. The organization gives me confidence that I can handle what’s ahead.

2. Accepting that I can’t do everything perfectly.

I’m learning to release the pressure of perfection. I honestly used to beat myself up because there are some days I give more energy to school, other days to work or the gym, my relationship, or sometimes even just going out with my friends. I still get hard on myself sometimes, but then I remember, it’s okay. I can’t give everything the same amount of energy 24/7; that’s the goal, but I’m human at the end of the day. Growth happens when we allow ourselves to be human.

3. Creating small moments of stillness.

Even on my busiest days, I still try to make space for quiet moments, going on a walk, listening to good music, trying to fit in my little hobbies, or even simply breathing. These small pauses help me reconnect with myself and protect my mental health.

4. Leaning on the people who support me.

Whether it’s my boyfriend, friends, family, or even people I can trust, I will always talk to them about stuff I have going on. Even if it’s a little. The people in my life remind me that I don’t have to do everything alone. Staying connected keeps me grounded and gives meaning to everything I work toward.

5. Remembering my purpose.

I often feel overwhelmed, but when this happens, I remind myself why I chose this path. I think about my goals, my future, the people I want to make proud, God, and the person I’m becoming. Sometimes I journal or look at inspirational quotes or even just look back on my life through the pictures I have on my phone to help me remember why I’m doing this and the life I want to create. These memories and that vision push me forward, even on the hardest days.

What I’m learning most in this season is that being busy isn’t just about having a full schedule; it’s about stepping into who you’re meant to be. Yes, this chapter is challenging. Yes, it’s exhausting. But it’s also shaping my confidence, my independence, and my strength.

Time may be moving quickly, but instead of fearing it, I’m learning to embrace it. This busy season is not something I want to survive; it’s something I want to grow through. Every late night, every responsibility, and every challenge is preparing me for the future I’m building for myself.

Right now, life feels intense, fast, and sometimes messy. But it’s also purposeful, meaningful, and full of possibility. And if this season has taught me anything, it’s that even in the chaos, I am becoming stronger than I ever imagined.