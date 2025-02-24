The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s a good debrief with my girls. After a night out, watching a crazy show, or witnessing some wild interaction together, I love talking about it. I’m sure you know what I mean. Recently, my roommate/best friend and I have gotten into Netflix reality dating shows—something I swore I would never do. But here I am, eating my words.

I’ve also gotten into this podcast called Normal Gossip, which is basically just two pals talking about real-life, anonymous gossip stories. When I tell you I EAT this up.

I live a remarkably drama-free life, so I’ve found myself searching for entertainment in other forms—something to give me that water-cooler gossip feeling without it actually affecting my day-to-day life. When I discovered Normal Gossip, my life was changed. I don’t think I’ve ever loved a podcast so much. It makes me physically laugh out loud, and then I immediately run to relay the crazy story I just heard to my two best friends.

I love this podcast so much that I even started working out to it—until I realized A) that was crazy, and B) I needed to pace myself or I was going to run out of episodes faster than they were coming out.

I’m writing this basically to hype up this podcast because I think everyone needs something a little silly and lighthearted in their lives. Honestly, the world sucks, and our current geopolitical climate is scary. But there are also good things—things so flabbergasting that you just have to debrief them with your friends ASAP. And one of those things should absolutely be the Normal Gossip podcast.

If you don’t know where to start, one of my favorite episodes is Season 1, Episode 6: Nemesis by Proxy with Delia Cai. Definitely worth a listen. Definitely worth a debrief.