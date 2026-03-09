Spring Showers of Blessings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With a new quarter approaching, it is easy to become overly focused on studying, finals, and stress; however, it is also important to acknowledge the blessings that come alongside the struggle within the process. With spring coming up, many blessings have come alongside this quarter. One of them being ‘Kinder to College’ day here on campus. Kinder to college is a day when students, parents, and chaperones come for a day of enrichment activities with elementary students for the purpose of reading in small groups with an education major student, as well as getting an insight into what college/university life is like. This day was significant to me because the students were from the Federal Way school district, which is close to home for me. Being a student within the education major, and reading to the students made me learn not just from the students, but also about my true potential as a future educator.

First, by reading the books I had selected from Dr. JC to the students, I was able to ask engaging questions to the students, which led to more profound connections with the students. I read three books, however, the one that stood out the most was Spanish Literature. I intentionally selected Spanish Literature as well because multilingual education should be something students have the accessibility to explore from a young age, not until secondary education. However, that decision connected me to a group of students assigned to me, after the small discussion over the book, the students shared they came from Hispanic households, which strengthened my “why?” within my purpose in teaching education.

I recall feeling pride, and community with my students especially as a Mexican-American aspiring teacher, I believe diversity, equity, and representation is essential for the success of all children. Hearing the words exchanged between my students and I brought an immense sense of nostalgia because I remember being in kindergarten, eager and optimistic for what the future would bring in my dream of attending university. Therefore, the students are my spring shower of blessings because they each brought in a new takeaway for me to grow into my career as a teacher. With that, I ask you to always find a moment of why, a moment of drive to continue striving towards your career, especially towards your education, within this spring shower of blessings approaching us.