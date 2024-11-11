Sip Local: 5 Seattle Based Coffee Shops to Check Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

When I tell people back home in Michigan that I live in Seattle, they often say one of two things: “Does it really rain all the time?” or “How’s the coffee?”. My responses are usually something like: “Kind of” and “I never have to go far for a good cup of coffee”. If you need a little mid-quarter pick-me-up, treat yourself to a local cup of coffee. Here is my list of my favorite coffee shops in the city (not ranked).

Ugly Mug Cafe & Coffee Roasters

With two locations, one in the U-District and the other in Queen Anne, Ugly Mug has been a part of the Seattle community since 1995. Personally, I have only been to the Queen Anne location, which is only a 5 minute drive from campus. With warm lighting and cozy seating, their location on Dravus is the perfect study location. My favorite drinks from Ugly Mug are a Caramel Cappuccino and a classic Iced Vanilla Latte.

2. Lazy Cow Bakery

I stumbled into Lazy Cow in my first week of living in Seattle. Right across from the Vintage Mall in Fremont, Lazy Cow is a perfect place to stop if you are wandering in the area. Aside from their great coffee, Lazy Cow also has a fun selection of pastries that rotate regularly. I find something different every time I go in. My favorite drink from Lazy Cow is an Iced Americano.

3. Irwin’s Bakery and Cafe

Tucked away in the residential streets of Wallingford, Irwin’s Bakery and Cafe has been serving the city of Seattle since 2000 and has a long familial legacy. Even with seating both inside and out, it can be hard to find a table, as Irwin’s is a popular place. This is a great place to grab lunch with your coffee. I recommend their Iced Americanos and the Morning Glory Chai with an everything bagel.

4. Two Kick Cafe

If you have been a student at SPU for any amount of time, you have certainly heard of Two Kick, as it is practically on campus. Two Kick doubles as a cafe and a motorcycle garage. The motor-inspired decor sets Two Kick apart from other cafes in the area. This is a great place to get some studying done as you will be surrounded by fellow SPU students. It is also a great place to bring family and friends from out of town because of its uniqueness. My favorite drinks from Two Kick are a Spicy Mocha and a Raspberry Italian Soda.

5. Caffe Ladro

With locations all over the city, Caffe Ladro has established their presence in the Seattle Coffee world since 1994. I am just a bit partial to Ladro because I work at the Lower Queen Anne location (come say hi!). Their first location that opened in 1994 was the Upper Queen Anne location, a quick bus ride from campus away. They partner with local bakeries to provide fresh pastries every morning. My personal favorite drinks are Dirty Vanilla Chai, Cortado, and Medici.

