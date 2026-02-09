Single Girls’ Guide to Not Hating Valentine’s Day!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again… hearts start appearing everywhere, chocolate somehow finds its way into your possession, and suddenly you start feeling incredibly aware of just how single you are. Unless, of course, you’re one of the lucky ones who somehow managed to find a date for this Saturday. But then again, this isn’t for you, of course! This article is for all my single girlies who may be struggling with the fast-approaching February holiday and are in need of some ideas to enjoy the weekend:

I have to start by saying that while I may be single myself, I have always loved Valentine’s Day. Nothing about it has ever really felt all that romantic to me; it’s rooted in all things girlhood (pink, hearts, flowers, sweet treats, etc.) It seems to me that Valentine’s Day brings stress for just about every couple I know. If you’re dating, there’s all this pressure and expectation, which just inevitably leads to disappointment. And if you’re married, it becomes this overly expensive obligation of a date night. So I have concluded that the best way to spend this holiday is enjoying the day, spreading the love with your closest friends as a single girl!

Your first step has got to be making plans for a Galentines party with your girls! This can look like so many different things: a picnic, movie night, craft/paint and sip night. There are so many options. Both Galentines and Valentine’s Day fall over the weekend, so there are no excuses not to celebrate! All it takes is choosing an activity and bringing your friends together. This way you don’t feel like you’re missing out on any of the holiday’s festivities! Plus, let’s be honest, the girls appreciate them way more than any guy ever would. My number one recommendation is the movie “Valentine’s Day” (2010), and you can read all about why in a separate article I wrote a few years back:

Now, if you’re thinking you want more ideas that will actually get you out of the house, I have those too! This year, we got lucky as the perfect Galentines romance movie comes out this weekend in theaters. “Wuthering Heights,” starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, would be the perfect girls’ night out activity, and you don’t even have to change out of your sweats!

Lastly, if you’re looking to have a real girls’ night out and get out there: get your group together, get all dolled up, and head out on the town!! Remember, everyone out on Valentine’s Day has to be single… you could even hand out Valentines ;)

Whatever your plans may be, it can still be hard not to feel lonely on a holiday surrounded by love. But love truly comes in so many different ways! I promise you will feel better spending the day with your friends than wallowing in bed. Wishing all of my single girls a very happy Valentine’s Day! <3