Seattle’s Can’t-Miss Concerts This Spring

As winter quarter comes to a close, there is so much to be excited for in the spring! One of my favorite things to look forward to is my concert line up for the following months. Lucky enough, Seattle has an amazing lineup of artists and concerts coming to stadiums near you!! Here’s a list of my most anticipated shows next quarter:

Kelsea Ballerini – Live On Tour

First up, we have the cutest pop-country star, Kelsea Ballerini. Kelsea is playing Climate Pledge Arena on March 13th (next week!!) I have been counting down the days for this show, and I can’t wait to have a reason to wear my cowgirl boots again. Tickets are still available and fairly cheap! The perfect way to start off spring break!

Stephen Day – The Gold Mine Tour

Next up is a bit of a smaller artist, singer-songwriter Stephen Day. Stephen is playing Madame Lou’s on March 27th, and I am really hoping to make it to his show. His new album “Gold Mine,” is super fun with a unique jazzy pop sound. My favorite songs are “Oscar,” and “Kinda Cowgirl.” If you’re looking for a small, cheap concert- this is the one!

Role Model – No Place Like Tour

This is probably my most anticipated show of them all- Role Model is coming to Seattle on both April 6th and 10th!! He’s playing the Showbox and I want to go to this show so badly (you have no idea). His last album “Kansas Anymore,” is one of my absolute favorite albums right now and the shows on this tour are looking so fun. Unfortunately, the tour has gotten quite popular as it has gone on, so tickets are going up in price. We’ll see if I make it, but regardless everyone should check it out!

Forrest Frank – Child of God Tour Part 2

Forrest Frank is back on tour for a second leg, coming to Seattle on May 1st. He’s playing WAMU theater, and the show looks so good! I’ve been a Forrest fan since 2017 when his band “Surfaces” first took off. I probably won’t be catching this tour, since I’ve seen him in concert before but it’s a really good time! I definitely would recommend it if you’re looking for a show in May.

Shapadooah – SPU

Speaking of concerts in May, I want to end this list by recommending an SPU event, Shapadooah! Shapadooah is Seattle Pacific University’s annual spring outdoor music festival presented by the STORP team. It’s on May 16th and is always a huge highlight of the year. Save the date for live music, food trucks, outdoor games, merch, and more! See you then!