Seattle Bars & Restaurants I’ve Been Dying To Try

I have lived in Seattle for almost two years now, and I still have a never-ending list of bars and restaurants I want to check out before I graduate and move away next spring! The problem is I am a broke college student with absolutely no time to prioritize any sort of foodie exploring. But as I approach my final 365 days living in Seattle, I want to get on it and make the most of this last year. So to start, I thought I’d make a brief list of the top 5 places I’ve been wanting to hit and share them! Hopefully this inspires someone out there (just like me) to actually go to all the places they’ve saved on Instagram or TikTok over the years.

Donna’s – Capitol Hill

I have seen and heard such good things about this place for so long, and still have not yet found the time to make it to Donna’s! They have happy hour from 4-6pm and 10pm-12pm with $10 pasta and cocktails. The vibes are so fun with a disco ball, photo booth, and more. This one is high up on my list and seems like it would be a perfect way to celebrate the end of the school year!

Many Bennies Ice Cream – Fremont

A new ice cream shop has opened up in Fremont and I have heard from friends it is so good! They are still in a soft opening phase and they are only open on weekends, so I have not found a good time to check it out yet. Many Bennies has fresh fruit and ice cream blended to order, and they even add on cute little googly eyes to every order. I can’t wait to try it on our next sunny Seattle day!

Rich Rich Speakeasy – Queen Anne

My roommate can attest, I have been asking to go to this speakeasy for forever! In an alleyway in Queen Anne, you can find a hidden entrance to Rich Rich. This bar has a live DJ, great vibes, and let’s be so honest, I just really want to go to a speakeasy! I will definitely be checking this place out before the school year ends.

Fremont Brewing – Fremont

I haven’t actually heard much about it, but Fremont brewing is one of those places that I always see and say, “Hey we need to go there at some point!” This restaurant and brewery has an open air garden (outdoor seating) and looks so chill. It would be the perfect way to spend a weekend afternoon in springtime.

Add-A-Ball Arcade & Bar – Fremont

Last but not least, I have seen some cool things about “Add-A-Ball,” a bar and video arcade. Just around the corner in Fremont, this place seems so fun with the largest collection of vintage coin operated arcade machines in the city! If you’re looking to check out something different over the weekend this would definitely be the place.