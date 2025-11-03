Romanticizing November Through Fashion and Intention

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my opinion, November is the perfect month to slow everything down before things fall into holiday chaos. This means it’s the perfect time to start romanticizing the little things that make autumn days feel special. Now, romanticizing doesn’t mean you have to live your life extravagantly, quite the opposite, actually. It’s all about appreciating the cozy and simple moments throughout your day and making the most of them. Coming from a fashion major’s perspective, I’ve got to say that fashion plays a major role in setting the tone for your day. Whether it’s pulling a soft sweater from your closet before class or dressing up for a trip to the cafe, what you wear can turn those simple moments into the highlight of your day or even week.

Morning Rituals & Cozy Starts

When I think of November, I’m reminded of slow mornings before class, pre-study coffee runs, or moments watching the rain from my dorm. For these kinds of days, my intention is comfort and calmness, so obviously, my outfit needs to match. Think of knit cardigans, matching sweat sets, or your favorite worn-in sweater. Of course, no outfit is complete without some accessories, so reach for some small touches to elevate your outfits. I suggest some hoop earrings, a scarf, and a neutral manicure of sorts (you can never go wrong with a French tip). Dressing in an intentional way, even on your slow days, helps you to accomplish a cozy but confident tone for whatever comes your way.

Dressing for the Little Adventures

This November, try to romanticize even the most simple everyday outings. I’m talking about coffee runs, classes, bookstore visits, and walks through the autumn leaves. Even mundane routine trips can feel cinematic when you dress the part. My go-to pieces for autumn are a classic trench coat, ballet flats, a cozy scarf, and a tote bag. Now, just in case you needed help visualizing, imagine stepping out of your dorm into the perfect crisp autumn air. Not only do your coat and scarf keep you warm, but your shoes are perfect for a walk down to your local coffee shop. With your tote bag in hand, crunchy leaves underfoot, and the smell of espresso wafting through the air, you’ve perfectly captured the style of fall. Let’s be honest, you have to run the errands anyway, so dress up for the occasion and have fun with it. Take it from me, you’ll enjoy the trip a lot more when you look good doing it.

Rainy Days & Slow Afternoons

I mentioned slow mornings, but don’t forget to embrace the slower pace of November afternoons. Living in Seattle, we see our fair share of rainy autumn days, but that doesn’t mean sacrificing our fashion sense. It might take a bit of creativity, but with the help of layers and the intention of comfort, you can come up with something fit for some cozy indoor activities. My go-to look is to throw my hair into a messy bun (which will never not be adorable), a cozy oversized sweater, and some matching fuzzy socks. Yes, casual can be stylish too. If you want staying in to feel just as stylish as going out, experiment with layering different textures like wool, knits, or flannels for a little more depth. With the perfect outfit and the soothing rain falling outside, consider curling up with a book or baking some warm treats in the kitchen to make the most out of your afternoon. Take the time to find enjoyment in the little things without the pressure of going out because making the most out of your day doesn’t mean doing the most for others.

Evenings of Intention

Evenings are my favorite time of day. You get to wind down from everything that’s happened and just have some time to yourself. Of course, just because you’ve made it to the end of the day doesn’t mean you should give up on doing things intentionally. You should take the time to see how you can make nighttime feel special to you. I personally love a matching pajama set, a cute claw clip, and the perfect fluffy blanket that makes my self-care time feel luxurious. While fashion is a great way to set the mood for the night, the perfect evening is about more than just what you wear to bed. Some evening rituals I suggest are some nice candles, a warm drink, or some mindful journaling. These are the keys to successfully winding down and following through on your intention of a good night’s rest.

Make Every Day a Little Romantic

So stop thinking of November as a time for you to do more. Instead, take the time to notice the little moments and romanticize them to the fullest. By making intentional choices, whether it’s what you do that day or what you’re wearing, you can turn an ordinary day into a magical one. I, for one, will be taking November as my opportunity to dress like I’m the main character in an autumn romance movie, so you should too.