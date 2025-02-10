The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For those who find themselves in need of solace and tranquility on the Day of Love, turning to a favorite movie, television show, or book can fill the void and take one to a different source of romance. Even when you’ve exhausted your favorites, we’ve made a way to easily find your next one: tropes. Grouping romance stories into several cyclical tropes is a great way to know if you’re going to like this new story.

So, what does it say about you? Let’s find out.

Enemies to Lovers

Example: Kat and Patrick from 10 Things I Hate About You

A true classic and one that is quite popular. The reasons as to why one might gravitate towards this trope are compelling. Seeing a love blossom from a deep hatred of one another is always an interesting and complex story. It highlights how the characters see the worst in each other, and still there is undeniable feelings and chemistry despite it. People who gravitate towards it like hard-to-get plots full of tension and “what-if”s. They dream of someone who has thought the worst of them, seen their flaws, and still couldn’t deny their feelings.

Love at First Sight

Example: Rose and Jack from Titanic

Something everyone dreams of at one point or another. The idea of someone being immediately infatuated with you, without even knowing you (though, it feels like you’ve known each other forever). It’s an easy concept, someone falls for you right away, and probably will keep falling in love with you the more they get to know you. People who love this trope just want to be seen, to be appreciated without having to perform. To have someone see right through them, and yearn for more.



Forbidden Romance

Example: Romeo and Juliet from Romeo and Juliet

Always a spicy plotline these ones have. Secrecy and passion and not caring about the consequences. These types of people want a bit of danger, the passion of loving someone so much that nothing else matters. We often want to be someone’s #1 priority, and this trope can do that (or challenge it).

Forced Proximity

Example: Margaret and Andrew from The Proposal

This one is my personal favorite. An unlikely pair is forced into situations where they must get to know one another, possibly physically be close to one another, and it quickly sparks a bond between them (*cough cough* one bed trope). An example could be the cliche girl trips and the guy catches her, a really great way to establish sparks between two people that might not have said two words to each other. Again, these people like the tension of course! They also like a more subtle game, one where one doesn’t seem to be pining for another, love just happens anyway, more naturally.

Grumpy x Sunshine / I Hate Everyone But You

Example: Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy from Pride and Prejudice

This one is so cute and is essentially just an opposites attract. Usually the guy is grumpy and gloomy and sarcastic, but he has a soft spot for his sunshine girl. Another great example is Luke and Lorelai from Gilmore Girls, where there are countless scenarios in which the man would have said no to everyone else, but lets her do what she wants. He lets her in, but no one else. The people drawn to this trope just want to feel undeniably special to their person. They want to be the one who changed them, the one they let in.

Academic Rivals to Lovers

Example: Devi and Ben from Never Have I Ever

So. Good. This is pretty much enemies to lovers but in a more school/tame sense, where enemies to lovers could be more medieval or violent. Two trying to outdo the other in a game of intellect and wits. The banter is usually fantastic, especially since it’s basically flirting without knowing it. The characters have chemistry without actually realizing it. Someone who likes this trope wants to not only be academically validated and challenged by their partner, but for a natural chemistry and relationship to happen from a competitive perspective.

Mutual Pining

Example: Marinette and Adrien from Miraculous

If you know the example, you KNOW this trope can be annoying. Two characters who love each other but for some reason CANNOT COMMUNICATE IT TO EACH OTHER! They are either both stupid or the miscommunication trope goes crazy. This one makes so much sense that people love it, because who wouldn’t love to realize eventually that their crush of forever actually loved them too this whole time?! It’s a true fairytale, and also means that when you get with that person, you can both share the sweetest stories about how you felt during the times you had your crushes.

Childhood Friends to Lovers

Example: Rosie and Alex from Love, Rosie

The idea of: It’s been you, all along. Opening a new window that you never paid attention to before, but was right in front of your eyes this whole time. Someone who just makes sense, who fits into your life in every way. This is a cute one that really demonstrates a long-term hidden love that when discovered is so sweet.

Fake Dating

Example: Daphne and Simon from Bridgerton

This is also a branch of forced proximity, but it’s specific and special to me so it gets its own place. When you watch as a begrudging compromising agreement turns from a ruse to an unexpected connection, it’s beautiful. It’s intriguing to see where the line crosses from fake to real in their affection, and makes the unspoken so meaningful. The hardcore analyzers love this trope,\ to see just when their love becomes real and what it took to get there.

Love Triangle

Example: Bella, Edward, and Jacob from the Twilight saga

Ah, the Love Triangle. The trope that causes the most division among a fanbase. It goes without saying that this trope can be favored because the idea of being wanted by more than one person is very ego-boosting. But besides that, there is beauty in comparison to seeing how these stories show two different loves. We can see who is more right for the protagonist with all the clues and details put into the story. The one who really sees them, who knows their favorite color, who knows their true hopes and dreams, who knows the difference between their fake smiles and real ones.

Star-crossed Lovers

Example: Mia and Sebastian from LaLa Land

The saddest one of all. These lovers were meant to be together, but somehow life gets in the way. They see each other’s souls, bring out the best and worst in each other, but fate tears them apart in the end. Whoever likes this is a psychopath. Just kidding. It’s the idea of forever love, you’ll always have space in your heart for the one that got away. It’s tragically beautiful, even if we see the lovers go on to live happy lives separately. People who like this are the most poetic souls you will meet, potentially pessimists or realists that feel there will never be anyone better than who they have lost.

Best Friend’s Brother

Example: Elle and Noah from The Kissing Booth

This trope is also somewhat niche but you’d be surprised how often it is used. It goes along with childhood friends to lovers / enemies to lovers usually, where there is resistance from one or both sides, but with the forced proximity of the mutual person (best friend), we see hints of attraction between them, and lots of subtle caring. These people like a protective partner, one who may silently claim them but never admit it until usually a heated argument.