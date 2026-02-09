This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ritmo Y Rhythm, two words that mean the same thing: A strong, regular, repeated pattern of movement or sound. However, in my life, it applies to the beauty of empowerment within music. Empowerment comes in many forms, such as community, independence, as well as social empowerment, focusing on building connections with others. In which, ever since I could remember, my most fond memories are on the dance floor. From my childhood to my adolescent years, to my mid-teen years transitioning into adulthood, the dance floor is a mirror of my core memories.

I come from a family that loves dancing, all sorts of genres such as Spanish rock, cumbias, huapangos, and most importantly, zapateado. Dancing also sparks the concern that there is a “right rhythm” to dance the music to, however the answer is simple, you just adapt to the music. I always had admiration and appreciation for music, which sparked my interest in dancing folklorico. Folklorico is a collective term for traditional cultural dances that emphasize local folk culture with ballet characteristics. Through the art of dance, I can advocate for the importance of music empowerment within my culture, as well as an introduction to other cultures too. Throughout my experience in dance, I was able to perform at many schools and was able to showcase a new narrative to younger generations. The narrative that dance holds a significance in our lives, with music, we can express joy, love, community, and solidarity.

Therefore, we listen to our favorite songs on our streaming platforms, on the dance floor, or in a store. Let’s remember the significance of music empowerment. Play the song you love, over and over again, or even request it to get people on the dance floor. Live more; every day is an opportunity to be empowered.