This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reading is healing, as if we give ourselves the time and grace to sit down within our own comfort; we too can heal through reading. We might often find ourselves only reading for the required curriculum for courses and tend not to read outside of what is required; however, reading can bring many healing benefits. Reading can help process emotions, whether they were already there or help create new, profound, and complex emotions. Additionally, it can foster hope and perspective. It can foster hope and perspective by shifting your own challenges with a gentle reminder that change is always possible.

I recall gaining this new perspective of how reading can be healing throughout the introduction of my children’s literature class. I have the privilege of being taught this course by Dr. Gritter. Throughout class we have been given very intentional and essential reflection based questions on our experience with reading and writing throughout the stages of before we knew had to read, when a book first stood out to us, what we read in grade school, and what we have read now as adults. I recall my first “ a-ha moment” in literature to be with the book: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” a children’s book written by Eric Earle. I found myself envisioning different voices applied to the insect in the book at its different stages of development. Having this moment in literature gave me the opportunity to ask engaging questions and gain confidence in English as I was learning and adapting to a new world of literature.

A key takeaway was also recalling how far literature can bring you. For me, it has always been a core memory with my mother and sister. No matter rain or the warmth of the sun, my mother always made time to take my sister and me to the public library. I remember choosing books both where I could expand in my reading comprehension but also books in Spanish that my mother could read with me. Therefore, as I continue the course of children’s literature, I take a moment to recognize how reading can be healing. Whether it’s breaking cycles of illiteracy, assimilating into a new language, or giving yourself grace. Always remind yourself of tender moments in life. And if you find yourself reading this, you too are healing.