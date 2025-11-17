Peter McPoland’s Big Lucky 2025 Tour: Seattle Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In September, Peter McPoland announced that he would be touring the states to perform his new album, Big Lucky. My sister, Audrey, called me, nearly screaming, to tell me that she bought tickets. She and I have been big fans of his music for about five years, and we had been hoping that he would tour for his new album, Big Lucky.

In early October, the venue was moved from the Showbox downtown to Nectar Lounge, an indoor/outdoor venue in Fremont (less than a 20-minute walk from SPU). I went online to look into the venue’s location and details, and stumbled on VIP tickets for sale. They weren’t a whole lot more than what we paid for general admission, so I bought them and called Audrey and told her to sell the tickets she had bought. This meant we were going to meet Peter! You can imagine how we were freaking out now.

Before the show, we decided to make T-shirts for our concert outfits. Mine ended up saying, “The Speed of the Sound” on the front, and “of you” on the back (my favorite of his songs). I also bought a straw cowboy hat and made a beaded hatband that had “Big Lucky” on the front.

Finally, it was November 12, the day of the show. I got to the venue at about 4:15 pm to get in line for a good spot. There were about 15 people there already, and I bunkered down for the few hours I would be waiting. Eventually, Audrey got there, and VIPs were allowed into the venue. Nectar Lounge is somewhat of a small venue. There was standing room up to the stage, outdoor fireplace seats, and a balcony with booths. We were able to get right up to the stage, and Peter McPoland came out. It was honestly surreal seeing him so close in person. The VIP experience was very informal; he played a few requested songs acoustically, we all took pictures with him, and we got to ask him questions. He even played “Dig Your Man,” the song I requested! When we took pictures with him, he wore my cowboy hat, and Audrey gave him a bracelet. He was very sweet and made an effort to interact with everyone who was there.

At about 8, his opener, Black Salt, started his set. He’s a rapper, which is a genre that is not my preference, but it was fun nonetheless. My favorite of his songs would probably be either “Oh My God” or “therundown”. He played for about 30 minutes, and then it was time for Peter!

Peter came out and played “Eloise” acoustically, a great choice to start the night. I had found his setlist on Spotify a few weeks before the show, but he and his band had since changed it up, so the show was a surprise. He then introduced the band and played “Living in the Future”. We were so close to the stage, and I could feel the music in my chest (my favorite feeling). He played “The Speed of the Sound (of you)” fourth, and to be completely honest, I cried. Throughout the whole show, there was this hard-rock undertone to the music, which was a little different from his usual indie rock style. Personally, I LOVED it. There was so much energy, and I was jumping and screaming like a crazy woman. He played “Gruhguhguh” and “Shit Show,” both special additions just for Seattle. He also played an unreleased song, and I can’t wait until he releases it because it was so good. The setlist was honestly “banger after banger”, like Audrey would say. I have never been to a concert where I felt such overwhelming joy as I did at this one. Near the end of the show, we got to be a part of his Spotify “top-artist” video too! He ended the show with “Last Looks,” the single released to promote Big Lucky. When the song was finished, Peter threw his guitar pick into the crowd, and after the show, Audrey found it! Everything about the concert was surreal, and I am so glad we were able to go.

I might be biased because of how much I already love Peter McPoland, but his concert was genuinely one of the best, or maybe even the best, I’ve ever been to. The energy and vibe, as well as the music, really made the night special, and I don’t think I will ever get over it. I had a group of friends who also went, and they loved it too. If he ever comes back to Seattle, I will definitely be there (with my sister!).