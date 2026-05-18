Off Campus: Newest College Hockey Romance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Calling all romance, sports, college, and television lovers! Amazon Prime just released a new television show: Off Campus! For those who are into the angst and drama of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but want some sports action and spice from Heated Rivalry, Off Campus might be the show for you. The show is an 8-episode series that follows Hannah Wells and Garret Graham as they make a deal to fake-date each other to get Justin’s (Hannah’s crush’s) attention. Sparks fly quickly as lines are blurred and feelings are caught. The show does a great job at incorporating elements that make a college romance show great: banter, yearning, vulnerability, friendship, and more! The show is based on the booktok sensational series written by Elle Kennedy. There are four books, with the hope of each one being adapted into a season. I binged season one in just two days, and I have thoughts to share!

First, be aware that there are quite a few spicy and nude scenes, so if that is not your cup of tea (like me!), they can be easily skipped. There are also some heavy topics that are prevalent in the show and are detrimental to the characters. Please look up any trigger warnings before diving in. No spoilers below!!

Now, I am someone who only read the first book in the Off Campus series, The Deal, in high school. Even though I was not the biggest fan, I was interested in a new college romance TV show. I would argue that the show is not the most accurate book adaptation, as it does not pull direct moments from the book. Instead of essentially copying and pasting scenes line for line or bar for bar, the show reinvents it in a way that keeps the heart and soul but adds new elements. This did not bother me because, one, I did not love the book, so I was not attached to it, and two, some scenes were elevated compared to the novel. One change the show made that I agree with wholeheartedly are the boys. In the book, the male characters are quite two-dimensional and got on my nerves quite a bit for only having two main personalities: hockey and sleeping with “puck bunnies”. I like that the show fleshes them out more and does not make them as douchey as they used to be. The men also have conversations about safety and consent when it comes to romantic intentions, and I found that to be a necessary addition to the new-adult age range. I used to be a little bit of a Garret Graham hater when I read The Deal, but watching his arc with hockey and figuring out whether or not he loves the sport resonated with me and was a great plotline for his character. Of course, his family situation ties into that as well, and made for a compelling character to work with Hannah’s quieter strength and roadblock with music.

The found family in this series already has a strong foundation, and I cannot wait to see it evolve. The boys all live in a house together and have been friends since freshman year (they are juniors in season one). Their camaraderie is playful and silly, but also leaves room for some serious brotherhood – especially between Garrett and Logan. I loved that the show added more scenes and moments between Hannah and her best friend/roommate, Allie! Female friendships are incredibly important (especially in college), and the show dives into the real and raw emotions of these kinds of friendships. College really becomes one’s home away from home, and season one hit it on the mark! Allie is more of a side character in the book, but she is one of my favorite characters, so I am overjoyed that she got a lot of screen time (and some of her own scenes with her love interest, YAY!). Off Campus does not shy away from challenging emotions or trauma, and I love that the main characters had space to open up not only to each other but to friends and family as well. Even though I overall really enjoyed the show and want to re-watch it already, it is not perfect by any means, and there were a few scenes and aspects that left me uninterested or a little annoyed (the failed tutoring session…). I cannot wait for season two, and I hope the writers, editors, and everyone working at Amazon Prime continue to do their best when it comes to the show.