My Top Ten Daily Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
I have seen many YouTube videos about people showing and explaining things they cannot live without. It got me thinking about what materialistic things I use every day, whether they are meaningful or not. In that case, I have curated a top ten essentials list of items I use nearly (if not) daily:
- Bible
- As a Christian, my Bible is extremely important to me in diving into God’s Word
- My Bible is a journaling Bible from Hosanna Revival, and I love it!
- It has space on each page for me to write whatever I want, and it’s pink, which is a major plus
- Kindle
- Although I LOVE reading physical books, I do not have the space or the money to buy and store them in college
- A Kindle is great because it is compact and lightweight for easy access
- I even decorated mine with a clear case and some book-ish stickers!
- Instead of buying ebooks, I primarily use Libby to read free ebooks from different libraries; it’s great!
- Needoh
- My needoh is my favorite fidget toy by far
- It is a moldable and squishy cube that goes back to its square shape when not in use
- It genuinely saves me when I need to get work done, watch a show, etc. – I am seriously playing with it now as I write this article
- Pastries/sweet treat
- Food is one way to my heart, but pastries or a sweet treat are a step up in my opinion
- You can never go wrong with a pastry or sweet treat; it never fails to lift my mood and give me an extra boost to keep going!
- Owala
- I have had an emotional support water bottle since middle school, and my Owala brand one has been with me since senior year
- I love my Owala because it does not leak like my other ones did and does not have an exposed straw like Stanley’s do
- I’m not kidding when I say this: I take this water with me everywhere – I get stressed when it’s not by my side
- The water in Washington is so much better than California’s, so I am delighted to keep my Owala with me at all times and enjoy my favorite refreshment
- Sleep eye mask
- I have enough trouble falling asleep as it is, and having lights on does not help
- The eye mask completely blocks any light, and I feel like it alerts my brain that it’s time for bed (this could be a placebo effect, though)
- I bring this with me to sleepovers, vacations, and any overnight trip I have – it is seriously a lifesaver for me
- Cameras
- I love documenting my life on camera, whether I am taking photos or videos
- I have a digital camera (shoutout to my $40 amazon camera!) that I love to bring with me wherever I go. I even have a photo album I have been adding to since my freshman year
- I also use a video camera to document moments and edit clips together to make a little vlog to look back on
- Along the same lines, I have a cam recorder to capture videos as well
- These three cameras are my holy grail and are necessities for me as I go from everyday life to big trips or celebrations
- Baggu bag
- I am totally a bag girl over a purse (I just don’t know how to style purses casually)
- What I like about my Baggu bag is the size, space (it can hold my water bottle), two side pockets, and the adjustable strap – you can wear it in many ways, from a cross-body bag (which is what I typically go for) to a shoulder purse
- Childhood stuffed animal
- Yes, I still have my childhood stuffed animal – don’t judge me!
- It brings me comfort on hard days, and even though it might be childish, it reminds me of home each night
- Eyelash curler and clear mascara
- I typically do not wear makeup daily – only for special events or occasions (or if someone forces me to)
- Curling my lashes is an easy step in the morning, and I think it makes me look more awake and put together
- I would despise wearing regular mascara every day because it is a pain to take off, in my opinion. That is why clear mascara is the way to go for me; it does the trick without giving me raccoon eyes every time I take it off