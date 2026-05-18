My Holy Grail and Guide to Scents

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My vision board for 2026 included my desire to become a perfume girl. In general, I have wanted to explore more of what interests me and attempt to become an expert. Smell is one of the most underrated senses we possess that truly changes how we feel and view the world around us. Investing in finding a scent that complements your vibe will elevate how you are perceived and how you perceive yourself.

Worthy Investments (deep, bold, rich, pricey)

Black Opium by YSL

My perfect fragrance. The main notes are coffee and vanilla, but generally, it just feels like such a bold, classy, sophisticated scent that makes heads turn.

Jimmy Choo Fever

This one doesn’t feel like it lasts a while on your skin, but there are times when I’ve noticed it sticks to my clothes.

Valentino Born in Roma Donna

Very light floral scent that lasts for a while on the skin.

Gucci Flora

Another light floral that lasts on clothes and skin.

Sweet Like Candy by Ariana Grande

A sweet vanilla and floral scent that lasts on clothes.

Flowerbomb Tiger Lily by Viktor & Rolf

A sweet tropical floral scent.

You don’t need to drop a buck to smell expensive, just prioritize consistency. Here are all my other scents I use besides just perfumes that can elevate your fragrance portfolio as a whole. Tip: Lotion is your best friend for long-lasting scents, and bonus, it moisturizes the skin!

Bath & Body Works

Pure Wonder A Thousand Wishes You’re the One

Tree Hut

Tropic Glow Exotic Bloom

Other