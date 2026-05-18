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SPU | Style > Beauty

My Holy Grail and Guide to Scents

Karissa Brown Student Contributor, Seattle Pacific University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My vision board for 2026 included my desire to become a perfume girl. In general, I have wanted to explore more of what interests me and attempt to become an expert. Smell is one of the most underrated senses we possess that truly changes how we feel and view the world around us. Investing in finding a scent that complements your vibe will elevate how you are perceived and how you perceive yourself.

Worthy Investments (deep, bold, rich, pricey)

  1. Black Opium by YSL

My perfect fragrance. The main notes are coffee and vanilla, but generally, it just feels like such a bold, classy, sophisticated scent that makes heads turn. 

  1. Jimmy Choo Fever 

This one doesn’t feel like it lasts a while on your skin, but there are times when I’ve noticed it sticks to my clothes.

  1. Valentino Born in Roma Donna 

Very light floral scent that lasts for a while on the skin.

  1. Gucci Flora

Another light floral that lasts on clothes and skin.

  1. Sweet Like Candy by Ariana Grande 

A sweet vanilla and floral scent that lasts on clothes.

  1. Flowerbomb Tiger Lily by Viktor & Rolf 

A sweet tropical floral scent.

You don’t need to drop a buck to smell expensive, just prioritize consistency. Here are all my other scents I use besides just perfumes that can elevate your fragrance portfolio as a whole. Tip: Lotion is your best friend for long-lasting scents, and bonus, it moisturizes the skin!

Bath & Body Works 

  1. Pure Wonder 
  2. A Thousand Wishes 
  3. You’re the One 

Tree Hut

  1. Tropic Glow 
  2. Exotic Bloom

Other

  1. Jergens Deep Restoring Argan lotion
  2. Victoria’s Secret Bombshell white lotion 
  3. Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Passion perfume
  4. EOS Vanilla Cashmere scent
  5. Old Spice Deep Sea deodorant 
  6. Trader Joe’s Leave-In Conditioner 
  7. Kerastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil 
Karissa Brown

SPU '26

Karissa Brown is a first-year new author and is very excited to be a part of Her Campus! She is currently dual majoring in Political Science and Liberal Arts at Seattle Pacific University. She has loved writing and researching since she was little and writing her own stories.
Along with Her Campus, she is part of the SPU Sustainability Club and the Urban Involvement Club which help her learn more about our ever-growing world. In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with friends, crafting, walking, writing, exploring and trying new things!