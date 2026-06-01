My Goodbye to College, Seattle, & Her Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the quarter comes to an end, we have reached the last launch of the year, and with it, my last article! I don’t know how to say goodbye to a place that has taught me so much. Moving to Seattle for college made me who I am today! I have learned so much about myself and who I want to be. I have met so many new people, had the best experiences, explored this beautiful city, and have gotten to be a part of this amazing club. I wanted to write a little goodbye to everything I am leaving behind in this next season, as it has all meant so much to me.

To College,

I cannot believe I’m graduating. Graduating college seemed like the end goal for so many years; it’s hard not to wonder, “now what?” But as I focus on trying to look back and reflect, I am so proud of myself and all that I’ve accomplished. While I will not miss the classes, assignments, and other stressors, I will miss the lifestyle immensely. Everything seems lighter when you can say, “it’s okay, we’re just broke college students!!” I will miss my friends, classmates, professors, mentors, co-workers, and everyone else I have spent time with, more than anything. It is so hard to go from spending so much time seeing and working with people, to saying goodbye to those same people and realizing you may never see many of them again. I will miss dorm rooms, late-night ice cream runs, lying in the loop when the sun’s out, my crappy college apartments, grabbing Gwinner or Gweakfast, shelving books at the library, and so much more. My college years will always be the sweetest season to look back on, and I am so grateful to have gotten the experience.

To Seattle,

I love you!!! I am moving back to my hometown in California after graduation, but Seattle will always have a special place in my heart. Moving to a new city on my own has been the best thing I’ve ever done. I got to start fresh, in a place where I didn’t know anyone, and find out who I am and who I want to be. I grew up in a small town where everyone knows everyone, which meant I had lots of eyes on me and lots of people with opinions. I needed a fresh start where I could figure out what I liked, what I believed, who I could trust, and so much more. Seattle was the perfect place for me. It was a city I was familiar with, but got to make my own. I found my favorite places and neighborhoods (Dick’s Burgers and Fremont), and got to show them off to people who visited. I managed to survive crazy Seattle drivers and three long winters with no sunshine. I learned how to live on my own and take care of myself in this city. I have loved my time in Seattle so much, but as the year started to come to a close, I had to make the call to ultimately head back home. I am forever a California girl! But I love that I will always get to say Seattle was my college town, and I know I will be back to visit as much as I can.

To Her Campus,

This club has given me the best creative outlet these past few years, and has given me so many great friends. The sense of community and girlhood Her Campus brings is what makes it so special! I will miss getting to write about my life, my niche interests, and all the major pop culture moments to come. I also never would have guessed I would become a published writer or a club president, so that has definitely been the most fruitful surprise this club has given me! Her Campus has reminded me of my gift in leadership throughout my college experience, which has encouraged me as I navigated my major in Elementary Education. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Everyone should join Her Campus!! It is the easiest, best, and most rewarding college club out there.

To everything and everyone that has made up my college experience, I thank you. My parting words are simply that I am so grateful for every opportunity I have had as a student. I have worked hard and enjoyed my college season so much. I am anxious and excited to see what the future holds! I am lucky to be able to look back on my journey with such gratitude, and I pray that I may be able to say the same about my post-grad life.

And with that, I will end this article the only way I know how: with a niche pop culture reference.

“I love you all. Class dismissed.” – Mr. Feeny, Boy Meets World