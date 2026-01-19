My Favorite Video Games and What They Mean to Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every winter break, when I am at home with my family, someone is always playing a video game. Whether my brother is on the Xbox, my sister is on her computer, or my dad is playing the Nintendo Switch, there is a game going, and a discussion about how good that game might be. While my brother played his current favorite game, ARC Raiders, I sat remembering my favorite video games and what they have meant to me over the years. So, here is the list of my 8 favorite games of all time.

8. Lego Batman 2

Starting at number 8 is Lego Batman 2: DC Superheroes. Out of context, this one seems a little random compared to the rest of my list. But I mostly remember this game as nostalgia and bonding with my brother. We played all of the LEGO games: Star Wars, Marvel, Indiana Jones, etc. But my favorite would definitely be Batman 2. I don’t remember much of the gameplay, other than it being a LEGO game set in a rainy Arkham City. The music, ambience, and general story that I can remember are made all the better with nostalgia.

7. Mario Kart 8

Mario Kart 8, released on the Nintendo Switch, never gets old. This one has been pulled out at countless parties, rainy Saturdays, and family events. Over the years, I have gotten pretty good and can usually get in the top 3. My favorite track is definitely “Moo Moo Meadows,” mostly because of the cute cows on the track.

6. Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Zelda: BOTW might be one of the greatest video games of all time. The story, expansive map, smooth mechanics, and lore are so well thought out and thorough. It would be really hard to dislike this game. I played this with my whole family right when it came out, and I still haven’t finished it. There is so much to do, and I have been sidetracked so many times. If I really locked in, I could probably beat the final boss (Ganon), but it’s almost more fun just roaming around.

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out in 2020, right as the lockdown was happening. So, as you probably can imagine, I played a LOT of it. I had never played any of the other versions, but quickly fell in love with New Horizons. I love a game where you can customize everything (character, house, items, etc.), and this game was that and more. The vibes are so cozy, the characters are so cute, and it is just an overall fun game to play. My grandma was even obsessed with this game and loved to decorate and redecorate her house.

4. Roblox

This one might be controversial, being so high on my list. But, I honestly LOVE playing Roblox. My sister and I have been big fans since probably 2015 or so, and we have played a wide array of games over the years. My favorites are definitely Dress to Impress and Breaking Point. Not only is the game nostalgic, but it’s stayed relevant since I was in elementary school. It gets a lot of hate, but I will never be a hater.

3. Stardew Valley

I was recommended Stardew Valley for YEARS before I actually downloaded it. I should have gotten it sooner! This game is soooo good. I love and have always loved farming in video games; I don’t know why. The whole concept of this game is that you own a farm! It’s so relaxing to take care of your plants and animals, and it’s fun to interact with everyone in town. I could play this game for hours and hours without getting sick of it. The characters and animals are so cute, and the music makes the whole game something really special. If you have not played this game, I highly recommend you do because it is so much fun.

2. Minecraft

My list would be totally incomplete without having Minecraft on it. Minecraft is such a classic, and I have spent years with family and friends on this game. It was at its best when I was in elementary school, for sure, everybody played it. But it’s still a great game now, and my second-favorite game ever. Like I said before, I love to farm in video games, and in Minecraft, I have built elaborate farms and ranches. My siblings and I have worlds that are so nostalgic, it makes me a little sad. I will always love this game!

1. The Sims 4

My favorite video game of all time is The Sims 4. I have hands-down the highest number of hours played on this game out of any of my other favorite video games. My sister and I have played this game since it came out in 2014, and have several expansion packs, mods, and custom content downloaded. This game is absolutely insane in its customization of houses and people, and sucks away hours that feel like minutes. The amount of scenarios and lives that you can live out in this game is a little ridiculous, and is exactly why it is my number one game of all time. I don’t care about any of the hate this game gets; it is just so good, I have never played anything like it.

Honorable Mentions:

1. Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher is another farming/ranching game that I played when I was pretty young. It was just a silly game where you collect slime creatures and take care of them while building their farm. It’s low commitment and very fun.

2. Good Pizza, Great Pizza

Good Pizza is a mobile game where you run a pizza shop. It’s a pretty simple concept, but the animation style is so cute, and the storyline has held up over time. I honestly love this game so much and will always have it downloaded on my phone.