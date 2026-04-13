My Complete March 2026 Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year, I have begun building a collection of music on Spotify by making a playlist for each month. The goal is to discover new music, branch out from my usual genres, and hopefully find some new favorite songs. Last quarter ended before March was over, so here is my March playlist a few weeks late!

American Girls – Harry Styles Walls – The Army, The Navy Coming Up Roses – Harry Styles Time Machine – West 22nd SWEET LOVE – Stephen Sanchez LOVE, LOVE, LOVE – Stephen Sanchez Delicate – Taylor Swift On My Soul – Bruno Mars Steal My Girl – One Direction Washed Up – Charlie Puth Get It Right the First Time – Billy Joel The Stranger – Billy Joel Stiletto – Billy Joel Half a Mile Away – Billy Joel Just the Way You Are – Billy Joel Feelin’ the Same Way – Norah Jones

March was a month of reinvention in the world of music for me. For my entire life (up until now), I have been an avid Billy Joel hater. And I really mean HATER. But my dad recommended to me that I revisit some of his less popular/earlier music. I then accidentally fell in love with his music and listened to his whole discography in two days. So, my March playlist is full of Billy Joel. Harry Styles (and some old 1D) also made an appearance because of the release of ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’. Everything else was added because I was feeling nostalgic and wanted to revisit some 2010s pop. I think my favorite song from this month is The Stranger, I’ve been listening to it non-stop!

Here, as always, is the link for this month’s playlist:

Maggie’s March Playlist!