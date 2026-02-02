Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
My Complete January 2026 Playlist

Maggie Miller
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter

This year, I have begun building a collection of music on Spotify by making a playlist for each month. The goal is to discover new music, branch out from my usual genres, and hopefully find some new favorite songs. My sister has been doing this for years, and I wanted to finally join in. We are officially through January, so here is my complete January 2026 playlist:

  1. Murrow Turning over in His Grave – Fleetwood Mac
  2. Monkberry Moon Delight – Paul McCartney, Lisa McCartney
  3. Art of Dying – George Harrison
  4. Let it Down – George Harrison
  5. Peacekeeper – Fleetwood Mac
  6. Sarah’s Song – The Happy Fits
  7. The Little Mess You Made – The Favors, FINNEAS, Ashe
  8. Petals on the Moon – Wasia Project
  9. End of Beginning – Djo
  10. Persimmon – The Army, The Navy
  11. Disorder – Freak Slug
  12. Salt Then Sour Then Sweet – Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile
  13. Witches – Alice Phoebe Lou
  14. Cannock Chase – Labi Siffre
  15. Paul – Big Thief
  16. Honey – Drugdealer, Weyes Blood
  17. Paper Bag – Fiona Apple
  18. Cherry-coloured Funk – Cocteau Twins
  19. Moves – Suki Waterhouse
  20. Velvet Ring – Big Thief
  21. Sandman – Dominic Fike
  22. Forever Your Girl – Paula Abdul
  23. 40% – The Army, The Navy
  24. Aperture – Harry Styles

This playlist started off very classic rock-inspired. I was in the mood for some 70s rock, and revisited some of my favorite classic rock artists. Eventually, though, the playlist turned more into an alternative/indie feel. I think my favorite song from this month’s exploration would probably be either 40% (The Army, The Navy) or Sarah’s Song (The Happy Fits). If you’re interested in listening, click the link below! 

Maggie’s January Playlist!

Maggie Miller

SPU '28

Maggie is a sophomore at SPU studying physiology. She hopes to one day be a veterinarian for cats and dogs and is passionate about animal welfare. She loves all things pop-culture (music, movies, books, etc.), art/crafting, and baseball. This is Maggie's second year as a member of Her Campus and first year on the board as Editor in Chief.