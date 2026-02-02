This year, I have begun building a collection of music on Spotify by making a playlist for each month. The goal is to discover new music, branch out from my usual genres, and hopefully find some new favorite songs. My sister has been doing this for years, and I wanted to finally join in. We are officially through January, so here is my complete January 2026 playlist:
- Murrow Turning over in His Grave – Fleetwood Mac
- Monkberry Moon Delight – Paul McCartney, Lisa McCartney
- Art of Dying – George Harrison
- Let it Down – George Harrison
- Peacekeeper – Fleetwood Mac
- Sarah’s Song – The Happy Fits
- The Little Mess You Made – The Favors, FINNEAS, Ashe
- Petals on the Moon – Wasia Project
- End of Beginning – Djo
- Persimmon – The Army, The Navy
- Disorder – Freak Slug
- Salt Then Sour Then Sweet – Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile
- Witches – Alice Phoebe Lou
- Cannock Chase – Labi Siffre
- Paul – Big Thief
- Honey – Drugdealer, Weyes Blood
- Paper Bag – Fiona Apple
- Cherry-coloured Funk – Cocteau Twins
- Moves – Suki Waterhouse
- Velvet Ring – Big Thief
- Sandman – Dominic Fike
- Forever Your Girl – Paula Abdul
- 40% – The Army, The Navy
- Aperture – Harry Styles
This playlist started off very classic rock-inspired. I was in the mood for some 70s rock, and revisited some of my favorite classic rock artists. Eventually, though, the playlist turned more into an alternative/indie feel. I think my favorite song from this month’s exploration would probably be either 40% (The Army, The Navy) or Sarah’s Song (The Happy Fits). If you’re interested in listening, click the link below!