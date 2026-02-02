This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year, I have begun building a collection of music on Spotify by making a playlist for each month. The goal is to discover new music, branch out from my usual genres, and hopefully find some new favorite songs. My sister has been doing this for years, and I wanted to finally join in. We are officially through January, so here is my complete January 2026 playlist:

Murrow Turning over in His Grave – Fleetwood Mac Monkberry Moon Delight – Paul McCartney, Lisa McCartney Art of Dying – George Harrison Let it Down – George Harrison Peacekeeper – Fleetwood Mac Sarah’s Song – The Happy Fits The Little Mess You Made – The Favors, FINNEAS, Ashe Petals on the Moon – Wasia Project End of Beginning – Djo Persimmon – The Army, The Navy Disorder – Freak Slug Salt Then Sour Then Sweet – Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile Witches – Alice Phoebe Lou Cannock Chase – Labi Siffre Paul – Big Thief Honey – Drugdealer, Weyes Blood Paper Bag – Fiona Apple Cherry-coloured Funk – Cocteau Twins Moves – Suki Waterhouse Velvet Ring – Big Thief Sandman – Dominic Fike Forever Your Girl – Paula Abdul 40% – The Army, The Navy Aperture – Harry Styles

This playlist started off very classic rock-inspired. I was in the mood for some 70s rock, and revisited some of my favorite classic rock artists. Eventually, though, the playlist turned more into an alternative/indie feel. I think my favorite song from this month’s exploration would probably be either 40% (The Army, The Navy) or Sarah’s Song (The Happy Fits). If you’re interested in listening, click the link below!

Maggie’s January Playlist!