Photo by Travis Yewell from Unsplash
My Complete February 2026 Playlist

Maggie Miller Student Contributor, Seattle Pacific University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year, I have begun building a collection of music on Spotify by making a playlist for each month. The goal is to discover new music, branch out from my usual genres, and hopefully find some new favorite songs. My sister has been doing this for years, and I wanted to finally join in. We’re just about through the second month of the year, so here is my complete February 2026 playlist:

  1. Homewrecker – sombr
  2. I Just Might – Bruno Mars
  3. Changes – Charlie Puth
  4. Beat Yourself Up – Charlie Puth
  5. Cry – Charlie Puth, Kenny G
  6. DtMF – Bad Bunny
  7. NUEVAYoL – Bad Bunny
  8. Basic Being Basic – Djo
  9. So Easy (To Fall in Love) – Olivia Dean
  10. Man I Need – Olivia Dean
  11. HOME – Eddie Benjamin, Shawn Mendes
  12. Heart of Gold – Shawn Mendes
  13. The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift
  14. Vanilla – flipturn
  15. Superglue – ROLEMODEL

Okay, so this month was really basic in the world of music for me. I’m listening to all the trending songs + Shawn Mendes essentially. I had very little inspiration for this playlist and was mostly listening to the new Dracula soundtrack all month (which explains why it’s so short). My favorite song from this month is Homewrecker because I’m a bit of a sucker for sombr. I also added all of the songs that have been pre-released from Charlie Puth’s upcoming album because I’m going to see him in concert and need to prep. If you want to listen to this playlist, click the link below!

Maggie’s February Playlist!

Maggie Miller

SPU '28

Maggie is a sophomore at SPU studying physiology. She hopes to one day be a veterinarian for cats and dogs and is passionate about animal welfare. She loves all things pop-culture (music, movies, books, etc.), art/crafting, and baseball. This is Maggie's second year as a member of Her Campus and first year on the board as Editor in Chief.