This year, I have begun building a collection of music on Spotify by making a playlist for each month. The goal is to discover new music, branch out from my usual genres, and hopefully find some new favorite songs. My sister has been doing this for years, and I wanted to finally join in. We’re just about through the second month of the year, so here is my complete February 2026 playlist:

Homewrecker – sombr I Just Might – Bruno Mars Changes – Charlie Puth Beat Yourself Up – Charlie Puth Cry – Charlie Puth, Kenny G DtMF – Bad Bunny NUEVAYoL – Bad Bunny Basic Being Basic – Djo So Easy (To Fall in Love) – Olivia Dean Man I Need – Olivia Dean HOME – Eddie Benjamin, Shawn Mendes Heart of Gold – Shawn Mendes The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift Vanilla – flipturn Superglue – ROLEMODEL

Okay, so this month was really basic in the world of music for me. I’m listening to all the trending songs + Shawn Mendes essentially. I had very little inspiration for this playlist and was mostly listening to the new Dracula soundtrack all month (which explains why it’s so short). My favorite song from this month is Homewrecker because I’m a bit of a sucker for sombr. I also added all of the songs that have been pre-released from Charlie Puth’s upcoming album because I’m going to see him in concert and need to prep. If you want to listen to this playlist, click the link below!

Maggie’s February Playlist!