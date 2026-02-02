Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
turned on LED movie projector
Photo by Alex Litvin from Unsplash
Movies on my Watchlist

About a month ago, I stumbled across a site made for movie lovers – Letterboxd. After creating an account, one can rate and review movies and limited/mini series. I love the community aspect because I can see what a few of my friends are watching and enjoying (or not). Another feature I enjoy is the watchlist tab – movies I want to see in the future. Here are five of those movies (in no particular order):

Black Swan 

  • A ballet psychological horror movie . . . that’s all I know about it 
  • As someone who grew up dancing, I have always been intrigued by this film, but I have never been in the right mood for it 
  • Someone also told me that as a dancer, I would hate it, so I am a little nervous about the content in the film, especially because horror is not my go-to genre
  • Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for this film, which intrigues me even more 

Aftersun

  • Call me basic, but any project with Paul Mescal immediately has me drawn to it 
  • I believe this is a father-daughter story with dual timelines?
  • Any movie with Paul Mescal is going to be sad, so I am prepared to be emotionally wrecked while watching 
  • Another Paul movie on my watchlist – Hamnet

Ponyo

  • Ponyo being on my watchlist kind of represents all of the Studio Ghibli films I am eager to watch 
  • I love the wholesome storylines and obviously fantastic graphics 
  • I am hoping my movie theaters back home do a run of showing Ghibli projects again because I would love the chance to see any of them on the big screen 

Singin’ in the Rain 

  • I am a MAJOR musical lover, and the fact that I have not seen what is coined the best musical ever is astonishing to me 
  • Shoutout to my 1960s film history class for putting this one on my radar. I need to see this classic!
  • I will rope in My Fair Lady into this category because it is also a classic musical I have heard of, but never seen 

The Truman Show 

  • I have always heard the name of this movie thrown around, but I never knew what it was about 
  • With such an interesting premise of not knowing one’s life is a reality show for many, I want to see how Jim Carrey plays this role 

There are many, many more movies on my watchlist, but these are just the first few I have placed together on my Letterboxd. Who knows if or when I will get to these anytime soon, but it is always nice to have options when I do not know what to pick! 

