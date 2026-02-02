Movies on my Watchlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

About a month ago, I stumbled across a site made for movie lovers – Letterboxd. After creating an account, one can rate and review movies and limited/mini series. I love the community aspect because I can see what a few of my friends are watching and enjoying (or not). Another feature I enjoy is the watchlist tab – movies I want to see in the future. Here are five of those movies (in no particular order):

Black Swan

A ballet psychological horror movie . . . that’s all I know about it

As someone who grew up dancing, I have always been intrigued by this film, but I have never been in the right mood for it

Someone also told me that as a dancer, I would hate it, so I am a little nervous about the content in the film, especially because horror is not my go-to genre

Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for this film, which intrigues me even more

Aftersun

Call me basic, but any project with Paul Mescal immediately has me drawn to it

I believe this is a father-daughter story with dual timelines?

Any movie with Paul Mescal is going to be sad, so I am prepared to be emotionally wrecked while watching

Another Paul movie on my watchlist – Hamnet

Ponyo

Ponyo being on my watchlist kind of represents all of the Studio Ghibli films I am eager to watch

I love the wholesome storylines and obviously fantastic graphics

I am hoping my movie theaters back home do a run of showing Ghibli projects again because I would love the chance to see any of them on the big screen

Singin’ in the Rain

I am a MAJOR musical lover, and the fact that I have not seen what is coined the best musical ever is astonishing to me

Shoutout to my 1960s film history class for putting this one on my radar. I need to see this classic!

I will rope in My Fair Lady into this category because it is also a classic musical I have heard of, but never seen

The Truman Show

I have always heard the name of this movie thrown around, but I never knew what it was about

With such an interesting premise of not knowing one’s life is a reality show for many, I want to see how Jim Carrey plays this role

There are many, many more movies on my watchlist, but these are just the first few I have placed together on my Letterboxd. Who knows if or when I will get to these anytime soon, but it is always nice to have options when I do not know what to pick!