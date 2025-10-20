Making Time For Traveling is Important

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why you should always splurge when it comes to traveling

It’s that transition period from summer to fall. I love planning trips any time of the year, but especially in the summertime. I always go out on some kind of trips, whether that’s trips to see my family in California, night market visits to Canada, or visiting new places. In summer 2024, I visited Asia for the first time. I had a vacation in the Philippines and Korea. Then, this past summer, I went on a bridesmaid trip to Disneyland, and I was a bridesmaid for my aunt’s wedding in Hawaii. I recently moved back to my college city for my last year. I moved into my new apartment, and I’m finishing my chapter of being in school. I can’t help but reflect on how fast everything’s gone by. Over the past few years, college has given me so many new experiences, friendships, and memories that have shaped who I am, but more than anything, it’s made me realize how important it is to go out and experience life beyond your routine. Whether it’s a weekend road trip, studying abroad, or hopping on a plane to somewhere new, traveling reminds you that the world is so much bigger than your daily schedule. And even though it can be expensive or inconvenient, it’s one of the best investments you can make in yourself.

Traveling shifts your perspective

Every time I leave home to go on vacation, visit family, or even to go on a quick trip, I always notice how people in other places live differently from me. Seeing how people live in different parts of the world (or even different parts of my country) makes me realize a lot and gives me motivation, gratitude, and a wider view of life. It definitely can make your everyday problems feel smaller and your appreciation for what you have much greater.

Gain of independence and self-assurance

There have been so many times on vacation where I was lost or had misdirections somewhere and had to find other things to do and make the best of what I had. If something goes wrong, like missing a flight, getting lost, or figuring out a new location, you learn to trust yourself and problem-solve. That independence builds confidence you’ll carry into everything else you do.

3. You realize time is more valuable than money.

We are never young forever. As I grow into adulthood, I feel like I’ve realized time goes by so fast. While it’s so important you’re working and making money for your future, you can always make more money, but you can’t make more time. Traveling reminds you that life isn’t just about working and saving, it’s about living and creating meaning with the time you have.

4. It recharges your mind and creativity.

When you’re burnt out, bored, or uninspired, traveling resets your perspective. I remember when I went to the Philippines for the first time, and I learned more about my culture and actually experienced how other people live in a different environment. I came back as a new person. With an open mind and more appreciation. New environments spark creativity, new ideas, and motivation that often translates into better focus and drive when you return home.

5. You collect experiences, not things.

Clothes, tech, and stuff lose their shine. But a memory of a sunset on an island that seems unreal, or a night laughing with random strangers who became friends, stays with you forever. They become part of your story.