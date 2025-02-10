The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gift-giving can be a daunting task, especially when you really want to nail the perfect gift for people you love. The 1992 book The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate by Gary Chapman revolutionized the ways in which people have come to understand how to best communicate love to their partners. The five “love languages” Chapman details are: Words of Affirmation, Quality Time, Receiving Gifts, Acts of Service, and Physical Touch. This Valentine’s day, whether you are coupled up or celebrating with friends, let your partner or friend’s love language be your guide to gift giving!

Gifts for Words of Affirmation:

“Open When” Letters Grab a stack of envelopes, paper, and a pen (and any other things you may want to decorate the letters with). On each envelope, write a scenario in which a certain letter should be opened. Some examples to get you started: open when you need a laugh, open when you need encouragement, open when you are stressed. Inside the envelope should include a letter/note that fits the description on the front. This is a great gift that can last longer than just a moment!

52 Things I Love About You There are 52 weeks in a year, and 52 cards in a normal deck of cards. On each card in a deck, write something you love about your partner/friend. These can be as deep or as silly as you want them to be! Challenge your recipient to read one card a week: a year long reminder of your love!



Gifts for Quality Time:

Plan a Day Find a whole day that works for you and your partner/friend to spend together. Take the pressure off of them and plan the entire day! Keep in mind their favorite foods and types of activities. The intentionality on your part to plan an entire day just to spend with and love on your partner/friend will mean so much!

Try a New Activity Time to check off some bucket list items! Do some research and find an activity that you both are interested in trying that would allow you to connect together. Maybe it’s an escape room or a pottery class! The world is your oyster.



Gifts for Receiving Gifts:

Matching Items I still have my Justice BFF necklaces from the 5th grade that I picked out for my middle school besties and I. Giving a coordinating/matching gift serves as a tangible and meaningful reminder of your connection! While BFF necklaces maybe aren’t the trend anymore, opt for a charm bracelet that represents your relationship! Or stop by the thrift store and find some matching t-shirts that fit you and your partner/friend’s sense of humor.

Scrapbook of Memories A physical book of pictures, memorabilia and notes from your relationship is a great gift for gift lovers. This may be a bit time consuming in the creation process, but being able to reflect on your relationship will be just as meaningful for you as it will be for the recipient. You can even leave some blank pages to add to as your relationship grows!



Gifts for Acts of Service:

Chore-free Day: Lightening your loved one’s workload can be the perfect gift for Acts of Service individuals. Help with chores around the house like doing the dishes, vacuuming, or taking the trash out. Or maybe take their dog for a walk, bring their car to the car wash, go to the grocery store. Help knock off some every-day to-do tasks.

Cook a Meal to Spend Together: Put on your apron and chef hat and lock in! Take the time to make a meal that your partner/friend will enjoy. Even if you’re not Gordon Ramsey, it’s the thought and effort that counts. As Auguste Gusteau from Ratatouille says, “Anyone can cook!”



Gifts for Physical Touch:

Comfy Movie Night Have your loved one pick out a movie to watch and set up a cozy spot to cuddle up and watch! Grab all the blankets and pillows, you can even attempt a blanket fort! Pop some popcorn and get comfy. This is great for friends and romantic partners!

Something for When You Can’t be There Long-distance is tough on anyone with any love language, but Physical Touch may have it the hardest. This Valentines day, gift something your loved one can cuddle up with that reminds them of you! Maybe it’s a blanket you knitted (or bought from the store) or a special stuffed animal. If you’re feeling extra sentimental, spray it with your cologne/perfume as an extra sensory reminder of you.



Make this Valentine’s day extra meaningful by curating your gift to your loved one’s love language. You can take the short quiz to find out your love language here: https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language