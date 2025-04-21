This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

As a 20 year old college girl who graduates with her bachelors next year, I’ve realized that my time at university is ending soon. This is crazy because just yesterday I was a senior in High School stressing about life like learning who I am, where I wanted to go to college, what I wanted to do in the future, if I wanted to continue further education after university, planning on how I want my life to play out, etc. Honestly, my whole life I feel like I’ve always been worrying about something and caring about reaching every goal I’ve had for myself.

Now being in my 2nd year at Seattle Pacific University, as I’ve grown up and built up so much character development in the last two years, I’ve learned to love college and appreciate everything life has given me. I’ve started to truly fall in love with this season of life—flaws and all. College has taught me so much more than what’s written in a syllabus or taught in class. While I’ve studied for countless exams and turned in my fair share of late-night papers, the real learning has come from the little things: getting ready for a party last minute with my best friends, spontaneous coffee runs between classes, deep talks with roommates, and learning how to be okay with not having everything planned out and living in the present.

Coming from a 20 year college student who is always stressing about something, being present and doing the small things has made college way more fulfilling. Here are some things I do to enjoy my college journey more.

Romanticize everything, even the little things.

When it’s a nice day go on a walk, listen to music while you’re doing chores, and appreciate the way your life is.

Put your phone down more often.

Our phones are permanently part of our everyday lives but sometimes it’s nice to not mindlessly scroll for hours. Try going on a walk or eating a meal without your phone, it makes you notice a lot more and feel less rushed.

Always say yes to adventure.

Unplanned coffee run? Unplanned party or random dorm hangout? Always try to do it. Sometimes the best memories are the last minute ones.

Connect deeply with others.

You meet so many people in college, it is nice to put effort in conversations and asking people how they really feel. Being present in conversations makes you connect with the moment better.

Switch up your routine.

Walk a different route, try new cafes, choose new places to study. Open yourself up to new experiences, even if you didn’t end up enjoying it, at least you learned what you like and don’t like.

I love all the growth, friendships, memories and even the little things being a young ambitious university student has to offer.