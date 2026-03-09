Lend a Hand to Seattle’s Most Vulnerable Residents

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a future veterinarian, I have always been concerned with animal welfare. In 2025, Washington’s Animal Welfare Assessment found that the biggest issues have to do with a lack of veterinary access, a lack of room in animal shelters, and the import of thousands of animals yearly through SeaTac, which furthers the shelter issue if animals are abandoned. I have found there to be little to no discussion, in urban and educational settings, about the problem and possible solutions to these issues, even though there are thousands of stray cats and dogs who live among us in the city. So, I’ve done some research on Seattle’s efforts to help vulnerable and abandoned pets, and some ways in which you might be able to help:

In Seattle, a few notable animal shelters are working to take in, care for, and adopt out strays. Some of which are the Seattle Animal Shelter (SAS), PAWS Cat City, Emerald City Pet Rescue, and Seattle Humane. They each specialize in different areas, but for the most part, they are dedicated to rehabilitating or caring for all sorts of animals, finding them suitable homes, and reuniting lost animals with their families. They are all non-profits and depend on volunteers and community donations to keep them afloat.

Donations to any animal shelter, in any city, are an easy and effective way to help animals in your community. Donations supply animals with medical care, food, enrichment, and comfort- they could even be life-saving. If able, you can donate online, on any of the shelter’s websites, or in-person. Cash, pet food, and supplies are always welcome donations.

At any shelter, volunteers are crucial in keeping animals cared for, fed, and exercised. A volunteer might clean kennels, feed animals, take dogs on walks, or even foster. With even just a couple of hours a week, it’s a great way to give back to your community. Students can even earn volunteer credit hours if they are required to for school! Like donations, volunteer applications are available online or in-person at the shelter itself.

If you’re considering adding a pet to your household, look at adoption options at animal shelters or humane societies before looking for a breeder. There are thousands of animals who are suitable and lovable pets, but might never find a forever-home because they live in an animal shelter. Adopting a pet from a shelter frees up a spot for another animal in need, while finding a loving home for that adopted animal. This is the most crucial step in reducing euthanasia rates in kill shelters and increasing the number of lives a shelter might positively impact.

If you have noticed stray cats or dogs in your neighborhood, there are a number of things you could do to provide care and safety. First, you can supply fresh food and clean water, maybe on a porch or somewhere quiet and safe. You could also create a shelter with a cheap plastic tub and straw in the colder months. There are several YouTube videos on the best and cheapest ways to do this. Consider contacting a rescue group or shelter for advice; they may be able to assist in TNR (trap-neuter-return) for a humane population control solution. But the most important thing to keep in mind is your safety. If the animal is aggressive, contact a professional first!

Even if you are not Seattle-based, animals in our urban communities have no one but us to help! Please consider helping in any way you can; your compassion can save lives.

Here are some links to Seattle-based animal shelters. From these websites, you can donate, apply to volunteer, or just learn more:

Here is a YouTube video showing step-by-step instructions to build winter shelters for cats in your neighborhood!