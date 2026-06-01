This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nunca es tarde; it’s never too late. To me, it is a constant reminder that I am not competing with others; I am on my own path to success, and a reminder that there’s no rush as long as you are pursuing your ambitions and dreams with the proper determination. Now, as I am concluding my first year at SPU, I would like to honor all that I have gained, as well as lost, within this school year. First, starting in September, the process of moving out was scary, stressful, and emotional. I was so accustomed to being within the comfort of my parents, but I knew that I needed the experience of dorming for my development to reach its full potential. I recall an emotional morning: I was sick to my stomach, and was a crying wreck, and a nervous one too.

Due to me working since I was sixteen, leading up to the day of moving out, I was still working back-to-back, leaving me without the chance of touring campus prior to moving in. I remember feeling lost and still having to guide my parents; eventually, we got to my dorm in Arnett, and as we said our goodbyes, every sacrifice, every emotion, and late nights doing homework alone at the kitchen table were worth it. Seeing the pride and emotion in the faces of my parents will always be a surreal experience to me, because I had come to the realization that I had made it. Then, after unpacking, I sat there on the naked bed, with no family and no roommate. I let it soak in until reality hit, and I realized I was truly alone. However, after some time, as I was starting my very first quarter, I grew fond of my introduction to teaching class. I remember being wet, soggy, and late to class on the first day, yet ironically enough, I built a tight-knit bond with Dr. Blum, leading to a change and a multiplication of blessings in my life. I grew into the routine of school and eventually got a work-study job at the Hilltop Children’s Center after I had spent some time volunteering. Everything was going to plan until I was home one weekend and was told that my grandma had passed on. Recovering from a huge loss in my life, after achieving huge wins, felt like a major setback to me. However, God never fails. I remember shortly after I was showering, and the lights had gone out for a short moment; logistically, they are motion-censored; however, I knew it was her and God reassuring me that I wasn’t alone. As time progressed into the school year, I decided to add a minor in sociology to my studies because it has always fascinated me to be curious about the world and worlds surrounding me. With that, also came the opportunities of becoming president of the Sociology club and running for senator for the School of Education to voice not only my own advocacy, but in hopes of joining other committees and working together to continue SPU’S legacy.

Now, a year in and with many lived experiences I finally got the tattoo I always wanted. “Nunca es tarde,” it’s never too late, placed on my ribs. This is not just a saying, but also the title of a song that I have on repeat since high school, and what has motivated me to be the best version of myself for my personal gain and for my students and the individuals I serve. Nunca es tarde, y voy para mas.