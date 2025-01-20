This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

Out with the old year, in with the new. This is the official, unbiased, definitive list of ins and outs for 2025!!

Ins:

Writing Letters

There are few greater joys in life than opening the mailbox and seeing an envelope with your name handwritten on the front. I have lived in several states and countries throughout my life which means I have quite a few long-distance friends. Admittedly, I am really bad at keeping in touch over long distance. But one of my dearest friends who is currently living in Australia often sends me handwritten letters and gifts (I love you Emma!). Her letters are always adorned with stickers and hand drawn pictures. Knowing that she took the time to decorate, write, and send out the letter always warms my heart. It is so easy but means so much! So, let’s all be like Emma and write our besties (long distance or not) cutie little letters. Pen pals are back.

Sprinkles

On hot chocolate, on ice cream, on waffles, on everything (or by themselves).

The First Descendants Movie

Like it or not, the first installation of the Disney Channel Original movie series Descendants is 10 years old this year (I feel sick to my stomach). This movie came out at the age where I was maybe too old to still be into new DCOMS but also young enough for it not to be weird. Take a personal inventory of the last time you watched this movie and schedule a time for a rewatch. If you’ve never seen it, don’t worry, better late than never! This is the year that I want to hear “Did I Mention” on aux everywhere I go.

Chokers

I fear this one is definitely controversial but I am a full believer in bringing chokers back. I miss them and need to not be the only one wearing them this year.

Ballroom Dances

Every time I watch a period piece movie, I feel incredible envy over the characters attending balls. I think with the rise of popularity of period piece movies and shows (ie. Bridgerton), we need to have balls to attend. I want to put on a humongous, frilly, dress, and dance to classical music. Out with clubbing, in with ballroom dances.

Silly Bandz

I haven’t seen a Silly Band since 2010 and that hurts my heart. I truly believe that every outfit could be elevated with a purple silicone bracelet in the shape of a dolphin.

Nightgowns (and night caps)

Embrace your inner Ebenezer Scrooge (or ‘Ebineizer Screwge’ if youre my roommate) and get comfy in a nightgown and nightcap this winter. Grab a candle on a candlestick while you’re at it!

Sabrina Carpenter’s Evolution album

Bed Chem this, Espresso that. Yes, and, No Words and On Purpose.

Step Up movie series renaissance

If you loved Wicked, might I interest you in another film directed by Jon Chu, Step Up 2: The Streets. I can’t name a character more iconic than Moose.

Outs:

Ignoring those lights that come on in your car

This is the year that we take care of our cars! I don’t know what those cute little symbols mean in my car but I know that they usually aren’t good. It’s time to actually figure out what they mean and get those issues solved.

Disliking something just because it’s popular

Things are popular for a reason. And disliking something on the sole basis of it being popular is lame. It is not cool to hate on Taylor Swift because she is mega famous. Let’s be kind and not be hateful for the sake of being different!

Remixes

I truly cannot think of a single remix of a song that I have enjoyed. When I am out, I do not want to hear a dubstep version of “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer. Let’s just stick with the original art, thanks.

Coffees over $5

I don’t understand inflation and I certainly don’t understand why my 12oz vanilla latte costs $8. Half the reason I became a barista is to get free coffee on my shift. So whoever is in charge of pricing coffee across the world, let’s work on this!

Word documents

Guys when did we start using Word and stop using Google Docs? I don’t know how to convert documents from one to the other. So let’s just stick with Google Docs.

Reboots

Nostalgia gets the better of all of us. But reboots are often never as good as the original can ruin the legacy of the original. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Paying for Parking

Because why is it always cash only or I have to download an app and it’s 20$ for an hour? (City of Seattle if you’re reading this, I promise I pay for street parking)