In season: 2025 Fall Fashion Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Intro

We’ve officially made it to the season of crisp air, pumpkin spice, and cozy textures. With the changing of seasons, it’s time to upgrade our outfits. Fall 2025 is a mix of nostalgia and practicality as we see the return of 90s silhouettes paired with a dark romantic twist. In season is your ultimate guide to the pieces taking over sidewalks, runways, and your For-You page this fall. Here’s every top, texture, and trend that’s defining autumn 2025 to take you from college student to fashion icon.

Tops

Babydoll tops

A perfect mix of feminine, flirty, and nostalgic- the babydoll top is making its comeback as the perfect transition piece into fall with puff sleeves, empire waists, and bow details. This trend has been all over my Pinterest and TikTok, and I’m obsessed with bringing back this Y2K-inspired trend. Learn into the romantic silhouette by pairing it with a mini skirt, or create a more balanced, feminine, and masculine look with some bootcut denim. (I insist on the color maroon!)

Shop it: Urban Outfitters, Free People

Off the shoulder

This is the piece you want to pick up in order to be effortlessly alluring. I’ve seen this piece recurring on celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, allowing them to achieve such a feminine and elegant glow. This trend appears in both knits and romantic blouses- particularly, we are seeing off-the-shoulder cardigans having a major fashion moment. I love seeing it in a rich chocolate brown paired with a midi skirt or flared jeans and some sleek heeled boots. It creates the perfect polished look for any occasion.

Shop it: Aritzia, Zara

Ponchos

Ponchos make for such a cozy and countryside chic moment, inspired by practical layering and quiet luxury. We saw Kendall Jenner model one for a Ralph Lauren campaign, as well as on the runways of Chloe and Louis Vuitton paired with riding boots and wide belts. It might be more of a hear me out trend, but I promise, when you see it, you’ll fall in love with the eclectic style.

Shop it: Ralph Lauren, Anthropologie

Leather jackets

Leather jackets will forever be a timeless piece and my favorite to thrift. This equal parts grunge and polished streetwear item is literally worn by everyone from Kaia Gerber to Timothee Chalamet. Major designers like Versace, Diesel, and Celine showed their take on the piece by sending cropped moto and bomber silhouettes down the runway this season, and I am living for it. My suggestion would be to go with equally timeless denim and boots or modernize the look with a baby tee and midi skirt combo.

Shop it: Zara, thrift stores.

Corduroy jackets

This fabric is making a major comeback, offering the retro meets autumn warmth vibe I’ve been begging for. Designers Miu Miu and Prada are reviving this piece as campus-inspired outerwear in neutral earth tones and rich browns. With a pair of straight-leg jeans or a plaid skirt, you could have the perfect throwback outfit for the season.

Shop it: Levi’s, Abercrombie, ASOS

Windbreakers

Athletic, nostalgic, and practical- this iconic ’90s fashion moment is exactly what we need for a university fall layering piece. Bella Hadid and Prada have been major influencers in bringing back this sporty nylon jacket for FW25, as well as designers Miu Miu and Balenciaga. I highly suggest layering over a turtleneck or baby tee with a pair of flare jeans or mini skirt to contrast the sporty look.

Shop it: Nike, Originals, thrifted vintage

Bottoms

Flare/bootcut jeans

While it’s originally a 70’s silhouette, you might recognize these jeans from the early 2000s cool girl aesthetic of Bella Swan and Elena Gilbert. After the long reign of straight leg and skinny, we are seeing the flare (particularly dark wash) appear in the model off-duty looks of Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber and runways of Chloe and Celine FW25. While it can be paired with an oversized knit and sleek belt for a polished look, I personally want to see the girls live their vampire ‘it girl’ dreams with the combination of a lace camisole, henley, and leather jacket.

Shop it: Levi’s Ribcage flares, Abercrombie ultra high-rise bootcuts

Knee length and midi skirts

A blend of preppy and romantic is just what your fall wardrobe needs. The knee-length paired with boots and a sweater is the perfect way to achieve that “English Countryside” look we have been seeing everywhere. Bella Hadid, Lily-Rose Depp, and Emma Chamberlain are the perfect celebs to turn to for inspiration on this particular piece. Versions like pleated, satin, and wool have been making their appearance on the Prada, Miu Miu, and Ralph Lauren runways, giving us varying options of the style (I’ve also seen a lot of polka dots!). I recommend trying it with the poncho trend I mentioned or taking a more romantic approach with a lace blouse and Mary Janes.

Shop it: Reformation, Zara

Shoes

Mary janes

They are back and better than ever with chunky soles, patent finishes, and unexpected colors, giving an upgrade to the school-girl staple. Worn by fashion girls all over and reimagined by designers again and again, it’s truly the fall shoe every wardrobe needs. If you are going for that preppy look, reach for some white socks and a plaid skirt, or mix it up with dark nights and a babydoll top for a more romantic-grunge aesthetic.

Shop it: Steve Madden, Vagabond Shoemakers

Ballet flats

A perfect take on feminine minimalism- the ballet flat continues to be a balance of comfort and effortless charm as a chic replacement for the stiletto (because heels aren’t always practical!). They’ve appeared recently in satin, mesh, and my personal favorite, leather, in our favorite model off-duty looks and on FW25 runways. A great way to achieve a chic and soft outfit is to pair them with straight leg jeans, long skirts, or a cozy cardigan (it gives old money without the cost).

Shop it: Reppetto, Sam Edelman, Zara, ASOS

Knee-high boots

The knee-high boot is nothing new to fall fashion, earning its spot in our hearts and closets every single year without fail. Whether it’s sleek leather or soft suede, it never leaves our feed and was recently showcased by designers Ralph Lauren and Isabel Marant under midi skirts or oversized coats. If that isn’t your style, pull inspiration from Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk and lean into 70s glam or “English countryside” energy for a fresh take on the footwear. I personally own five pairs in counting and have absolutely zero regrets.

Shop it: Zara, Sam Edelman, Frye, Steve Madden

Accessories

Slouchy bags

It may be less structured than your normal bag, but it is just as sophisticated. Slouchy bags are definitely a part of the anti-tote moment of 2025 as shoppers are leaning into the quiet luxury aesthetic. Luckily for us students (who, if you are like me, use a tote every day), the slouchy bags look stylish without compromising on space and practicality. Between street photos from fashion week and the influencer “what’s in my bag” videos circulating the internet, I think it’s safe to say this bag can go anywhere and be worn with anything. Simply drape it over your shoulder and bask in that lived-in luxury feel.

Shop it: JW PEI, Coach

Neck scarfs

In case you have ever dreamed of walking the streets in Paris, this French girl meets academic trend is just what you need. One after the other we have seen neck scarfs make their debut in silk, satin, and plaid. Photographed in milan fashion week, modeled by zendaya, and designed by ralph lauren this accessory has proven to be a small but powerful way to add personality to an outfit. Tie it around your neck, loop it through the handle of a bag, or use it as a headband and give your look that extra polished touch.

Shop it: Anthropologie, J.Crew

Resin bangles

Resin bangles make for such a playful nod to 60s and 70s style. They can act as either a replacement for your metal jewelry or an addition to your stack for a more artsy and eclectic vibe. My favorite colors I’ve seen so far are amber and sapphire from designer Tory Burch, but don’t be afraid to venture out with a pop of color. While this might not fit my aesthetic (not every trend is for everyone), the creativity surrounding this accessory is exactly what I wanted to see on my For-You page.

Shop it: Etsy, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters

Aesthetics

Preppy aesthetic

The academia meets quiet luxury aesthetic is back, but with a modern and polished twist. It no longer follows the strict structures of uniforms but is forming a blend of nostalgia and sophistication. Think of the layering, intentional tailoring, and confidence of some of your favorite 90s sitcom characters.

Collared shirts

Plaid skirts

Blazers

Sapphire blue

Polos

Stripes

Loafers

Corduroy

Shop it: J.Crew, Aritzia

Dark boho

The dark boho aesthetic pulls inspiration from 70s glam and 90s fantasy TV (think Practical Magic, Charmed, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer). It’s romantic, moody, and of course full of fun textures, including lace, fringe, and ruffle blouses that feel right out of a spell book. It’s the perfect season to lean into a witchy or romantic grunge style and embrace some of TV’s favorite spooky influences.

Maxi skirts

Ruffled blouses

Chunky belts

Layered chunky jewelry

Lace

Faux fur

Fringe

Shop it: Free People, Urban Outfitters

English countryside

This aesthetic is channeling equestrian elegance and a cabin-like charm. While I found the trend to be a bit unexpected, with its soft plaids, worn leather, and earthy tone, I couldn’t help but fall in love with the cozy style. Designers Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton obviously couldn’t help but agree with their countryside-inspired ad campaign and editorials debuting in FW25 (highly suggest checking them out!). With its similarities to the preppy aesthetic and rural take on refinement, I predict this trend will be a fan favorite this season, so go ahead and try it out for yourself (I know I will be).

Riding boots

Barn jackets in suede

Neutral color plaid

Tweed

Shop it: Barbour, Ralph Lauren, Zara