Just a 30 minute drive from SPU lies the city of West Seattle. Known for the beautiful views of the Puget Sound, Orca sightings and artsy community, West Seattle is the perfect location for a day trip on the weekend. With summer coming up, now is the perfect opportunity to explore this part of Seattle. Compiled below are our recommendations on the best West Seattle has to offer.

Shopping:

Moon Room Shop and Wellness

A beautiful and peaceful shop that sells crystals, jewelry, candles and other self care items.

Northwest Arts and Frame

Perfect for art supplies, crafts and home goods.

Cherry Consignment

A large selection of gently used clothing from high and low end brands.

Pegasus Bookstore

A used book store with a massive collection of new and old books.

And Arlen

Cute and affordable jewelry.

Doll Parts

A retro and fun vintage clothing store.

Paper Boat Bookstore

An indie bookstore with a huge selection of new books.

Easy Street Records

For all your vinyl and CD needs, they often have live music events.

Zelda Zonk Consignment

Named after Marilyn Monroe’s alias, Zelda Zonk carries a wide range of clothing brands.

Willow

A new store featuring jewelry, clothes and home goods.

Food:

Mioposto

A family owned Italian restaurant, best known for their pizza.

Grillbird

A teriyaki grill with gluten free options.

Cactus

An eclectic Mexican restaurant on Alki beach

Hotwire

A local coffee shop.

Activities:

Wheel Fun Rentals

Rent a bike for one or for all your friends and pedal around Alki Beach.

West Seattle Farmers Market

A quaint market that sells baked goods, food, flowers and produce that occurs every Sunday.

Admiral Theater

A small historic movie theater with all the latest movies.

The Escape Artist

Fun and interactive escape rooms to play with friends.