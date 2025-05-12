This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

Being a full-time undergraduate student, living on campus at a religious private university is EXPENSIVE. So many people these days are opting for community college or gap years instead of launching themselves into student debt so early after finishing high school. As someone who loves saving money, I’ve made it my mission to make my money’s worth during my time here in any way, shape, and form.

On-Campus Amenities

Yes, this includes ALL my meal swipes. I always opt for the least amount (100 per quarter) because many days I go home, have snacks, or use my RA friend’s massive meal swipe amount. But best believe, if living on campus means I have to choose a meal plan, I am using them all. And yeah, I take an ice cream to go, a few bananas, a dozen or so oranges, using my to-go box, tea bags, and all the things I can fit into my hands and bag. Fruit is also so expensive these days so taking in bulk is making those swipes a bit more worthwhile.

Another huge area of on-campus amenities lie in what I call “Self-Investments”. This includes my dorm hall’s gym, free counseling and nutrition sessions; I even got antidepressants through a quick meeting with a nurse at my school’s clinic.

Events

There are so many events by clubs, Res Life, and just the college in general that offer free catering, merchandise, crafts, connection opportunities, bevvys, self-care items, and so much more! These are also really great at getting students to connect with others and become more aware of the various resources on campus.

Opportunities

As stated before, there are always many clubs to join that can help you meet other students and learn valuable life skills. I’ve used my school’s mentorship resource to meet with a professional in my field and have a chat over coffee to gain a connection! My school account is linked to my Handshake that got me a marketing internship and a part-time barista gig! There are also panels with random professionals of a specific field that love to meet students and answer questions!

Classes

Our quarter minimum amount of credits you can take is 12, and our max is 18, which usually means if you are taking three 5-credit (the most) classes, you still have a little room for a fun, smaller-credit class! I’ve taken dance classes, we have golf, sailing, hiking, etc!. You can also take more practical classes.I learned how to make a Linkedin page, write a resume and cover letter, learned about childhood development in language, and how to find jobs and internships!

Running Start! (If you have it)

For anyone not in the PNW, if you have any program that allows you to take college classes in high school, DO IT! My last two years of high school were spent with less homework, way more free time, and more helpful higher-level classes that managed to shave off a year of undergraduate school for me! Did it mean I gave up going to a stinky public high school everyday? Yeah. No regrets for me but it’s not for everyone.