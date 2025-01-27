From Sofas to Slopes: Winter Comfort Movies to Binge This Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the end of a long day filled with classes, meetings, and work. I’m walking home in the 40 degree weather with my scarf wrapped all the way up to my ears. As I pop in my headphones, putting on “White Winter Hymnal” by Fleet Foxes, I daydream about the most romanticized elements of winter: snow days and ski trips. Back in reality, I walk into my apartment, realizing I am tired, cold, and would rather do just about anything than start my homework. I fall onto the couch knowing exactly what needs to be done: it’s time for winter comfort movies!

If there’s one thing I know, it’s that a comfort movie can radically shift my mood. Especially in the winter months! I truly would not survive winter quarter if it wasn’t for the regularly scheduled movie nights I have with my roommate. In preparation for this season (and because I love a good theme) I have a go to list of my favorite winter time comfort movies! These are movies filled with snowy days, ski lodges, hot tubs, snowboarding, and all things cozy. I highly suggest anyone who wants to avoid the “winter scaries” to watch any of the movies on this list.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Starting off strong with one of the cutest high school rom coms, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” This is a go-to comfort movie for me, and while it actually takes place over the whole school year, my favorite part of the movie is what makes it a winter watch. The characters go on the annual “Adler High Ski Trip” and everything about it is just the best! The ski lodge, the hot tub scene, the bus ride- it’s all so cozy. The soundtrack is so nostalgic, I feel transported back to my freshman year of high school everytime I watch it. And to be completely honest, I did indeed have a Peter Kavinsky sticker on my hydroflask (it was 2018 okay, what’s a girl to do!?)

“And not that it’s anyone’s business, but nothing happened in the hot tub!!”

Cloud 9

It wouldn’t be one of my movie lists without a few Disney Channel Original Movies. And “Cloud 9” is truly one of the most underrated DCOMs there is! It stars two competitive snowboarders (Luke Benward and Dove Cameron) trying to achieve their dreams and perfect the infamous trick “The Cloud 9.” Cute snowboarders competing and falling in love? Talk about a comfort movie! Plus there’s a “it’s not my dream dad, it’s yours” moment, so you really can’t go wrong. But fair warning- the Cloud 9 theme song will be stuck in your head the rest of the year.

“Not as late as that flannel shirt! Hello? Are we in Seattle?”

The Other Zoey

For all my Drew Starkey fans, you’ve probably already heard of this one. Objectively this is not a good movie, with some bad writing and a crazy plotline. However, if you’re looking for 91 minutes of a blonde boy in cute winter sweaters staying back at the cabin on the ski trip because he has amnesia? This is your movie. Truly what’s more comforting than snowball fights, hot tubs, and board games at the cabin!

“What’s his GPA?” “Hella-fine-point-nine!”

Boy Meets World – “Heartbreak Cory”

Ok so totally not a movie. But I had to include one of the most iconic “Boy Meets World” episodes- Ski Lodge! If you know you know, but for those who don’t this is the episode in the classic 90s sitcom, where Cory and his friends head up to a ski lodge on a class trip, and all the best kind of drama ensues. I am a huge fan of the show, so this episode is an essential rewatch for me this time of year. If you can’t commit to the full length of a movie this is a perfect winter episode!

“If you could change your mate into one animal, what would it be and why?” “A Falcon!”

Snow Day

Now I’m starting to get a bit more niche, but stay with me it’s worth it! Next up I have “Snow Day” which is my go-to when I’m missing my family. This is an old Nickelodeon movie from 2000, that is a pure nostalgia watch for me, as I have older siblings and grew up watching this with them. Essentially it’s about how anything can happen on a snow day when school gets canceled! There’s everything from a girl next door romance, baby Josh Peck, and a villain literally named “Snow Plow Man.” Cozy, winter nostalgia.

“Schools close, roads disappear, grown men weep…my sister Natalie says anything can happen on a snow day”

Ice Princess

“Ice Princess,” is a movie I always forget about but love to rediscover every winter. A young girl chasing her dreams of becoming a champion figure skater? I’m in! I love a good 2000’s movie, and she even has a romance with the boy who drives the zamboni. Like come on… “I, Tonya” wishes it could be this comforting.

“Because you let people see you when you skate.”

Little Women

One of my all time favorite movies, the 2019 “Little Women” adaptation! Honestly I see this as more of a fall movie, but there are plenty of snow scenes that qualify it for a winter rewatch. Specifically I think of when Amy follows Jo and Laurie out onto the frozen lake to go ice skating! This story is so lovely and sweet, and I would give anything to be a March sister. An absolute classic whether it’s the 2019 version, the 1994 version, or the book!

“If I were a girl in a book, this would all be so easy.”

Chalet Girl

Alright so this was a movie I discovered last year because it stars some of my favorite actors (Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl & Brooke Davis from One Tree Hill). Unfortunately, it’s actually a bad movie. I forgot if I liked it or not and then proceeded to force my roommate to watch it last week, where we slowly thought we were going insane. However, I still felt it was an important part of this watchlist considering a few things: it’s about a girl who goes to work as a chalet girl at an exclusive ski resort in the Alps but then turns into a champion snowboarder, and also falls for the son of the rich family she works for. So here’s my thoughts- if you’re wanting another romanticized ski resort movie, I would give it a watch. But be warned! It’s a bit of a hot mess.

“Three golden rules of chalet girling. One, no friends up in the chalet. Two, you can party all you like as long as breakfast is on the table at eight. You oversleep, you can pack your bags.”

High School Musical

This one is a total stretch, but I’ll find any excuse to watch “High School Musical.” If you don’t remember, the movie opens on New Year’s Eve at a ski resort, where Troy and Gabriella meet and spontaneously end up singing perfect karaoke together. Every year I think about that scene and wonder if I should head out to do karaoke for new year’s…

“You know what someday you guys might thank me for this…or not”

Cool Runnings

To end off this list I wanted to add a movie that I haven’t seen yet but is on my watchlist this year! Every millennial I know has always raved about “Cool Runnings,” a Disney movie about a team of Jamaican snowboarders who dream of competing in the Winter Olympics, despite never having seen snow.

While I watch this one, I highly recommend everyone to spend a comforting, cozy night watching one of my winter movie suggestions and let me know what you think. Wishing everyone happy daydreams of snow, skis, and sweaters during this chilly season!