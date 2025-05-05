Four Things I Didn’t Expect About Going to Live Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

For my last quarter of college, I had the opportunity to study abroad in Barcelona, Spain for 3 months. While I tried to make sure I was fully prepared for my study abroad, I knew there would be things that would catch me off guard. Now that I’m about halfway through my time in Spain, I’ve decided to reflect on 4 things that surprised me in my first month of living abroad.

Culture shock

I knew that I was going to be living in a different culture, with a different language, but I was surprised by which elements of my new surroundings were the hardest to get used to. I adjusted easily to the late nights and slow starts. Everything closing in the middle of the day for a few hours likewise didn’t really faze me, nor did the crowded streets and street signs in different languages.

The largest culture shock came from mundane, everyday interactions. Interactions I wasn’t even a part of. I’ve always loved to observe and listen to the people around me, and all of a sudden I wasn’t able to understand the people next to me on the street, on the bus, in the restaurants, etc. These conversations weren’t just in Spanish either, but French, Portuguese, Chinese, German, Dutch, and so many others. I had never realized how homogenous language was in my life in the U.S. until I could no longer eavesdrop on the people around me. I had never realized how much I took it for granted.

How affordable it is to live in Barcelona

Something about living abroad, especially in Europe, has always had an expensive connotation in my mind. I’ve been surprised to find that my life in Barcelona costs less than it does in Seattle (if you don’t take into account the extra traveling I’ve been doing, or the souvenirs I’ve been buying). My rent here is cheaper than it is to live on campus at my home university. I’m spending little over half of what I usually spend on groceries. A coffee is $2-3 compared to $5-7, and a bottle of wine is as cheap as a bottle of water. It’s easy to find a dinner out for less than $10, and because of this, I have already explored more restaurants in Barcelona in a month than I do in Seattle in a year.

The things I would miss from home

I of course knew I would miss my friends, my bed, and a full closet, but there were several things I found myself missing that I hadn’t expected. Perhaps the most surprising thing I miss is the academic rigor of my sociology classes. I’m taking a much lighter credit load than I have in quarters past, and while I love the new found free time I have, I miss the intellectual stimulation of class conversation or thought provoking articles. I enjoy the classes I am taking here, but I am not passionate about them in the way I have been with my classes at home.

I also didn’t realize how much I would miss Seattle green spaces. There is simply not as much grass, not as many trees or parks. The air doesn’t feel as fresh, and it can be hard to find a place to go and sit that isn’t overrun with pigeons or incredibly crowded.

The things I would not miss from home

I didn’t spend much time thinking about things I wouldn’t miss, but after being in Barcelona a small list has started to form. I certainly do not miss having to drive everywhere in Seattle. I have come to love the walkability of the city of Barcelona and the convenience and reliability of the public transportation system. I’m not looking forward to going back to traffic and freeways and paying for parking.

I have also realized that I do not miss tipping culture. While I will always tip in the states because I understand how much our service workers rely on tips to make a living, it has been unexpectedly nice to not have that expectation. Also, tax is typically calculated into prices, and I have enjoyed knowing exactly how much I am spending when I go out for dinner or do my grocery shopping.

Despite the challenges and surprises that have come with living abroad, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have these experiences. I’m only halfway through, but have already grown so much and discovered so much about myself. If you’re considering studying abroad, I can promise you won’t regret it. And if you’re a student at SPU, I highly recommend doing the same program I am doing! Talk to your advisors or the study abroad office about ALBA in Barcelona!