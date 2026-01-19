Favorite Classes I’ve Taken at SPU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I look forward to graduating this Spring, I’ve been deeply regretful to end my institutional education. Of course, the word ‘school’ (culturally, for people who have the privilege to access it) usually evokes groans and dread from the internal visuals of homework and cramming for exams that determine your future.

Beginning this new year, my word is “Gratitude”. I believe that maturing is realizing that you are more loved and blessed than you will ever know. To be educated is such an immense privilege, not only for the opportunities it unlocks, but for the invaluable knowledge and pathways it creates for you to form your own thoughts and beliefs about the world.

When I was choosing colleges to apply to four years ago, I knew I wanted a college with diversity as my #1 decision factor. If I was going to live on campus somewhere for many years, collaborating and talking with other people my age, I wanted any and all biases, views, and ideals I held to be challenged. This doesn’t just mean people who physically looked different from me, but people who thought things I’d never considered (or even completely disagreed with). From first-gen students to right-wing Christian students to international students of all majors and walks of life.

So many of these classes were amazing for many reasons, whether it was the professors that made the content engaging, or my views were changed or solidified further. It has been so refreshing to see professors who are so clearly passionate about their field of study. The followingclasses are listed in order of taking them.

Survey of General Chemistry by Dr. Lee

My only experience of chemistry classes before this one was an online high school class during COVID that I found incredibly taxing. Therefore, coming into freshman year at SPU, I was dreading this class. But the professor, Dr. Lee, was so engaging and explained the material so well that I found myself enjoying learning about chemistry.

Logic and Critical Thinking by Dr. Saunders

This class centered on mathematical structures of arguments in philosophy. Sounds boring and odd. But once again, when professors clearly have a passion for teaching their subjects, it shows and rubs off on their students. Dr. Saunders was always very accommodating in helping when there were questions, and he encouraged us throughout the whole class.

Internship & Career Strategies by Dr. Thornton

Going to a University, if you can, can be so invaluable. Classes like these are the reason why. This low-credit class added so much knowledge for me on how to set up a professional LinkedIn profile, how to write a resume and cover letter, and how to look for internships that interest us.

Christian Scripture by Dr. Koenig

My friend and I took this required class together, and we still rave about it to this day. Dr. Koenig offered such a warm and open atmosphere when talking about different Biblical passages. She taught us how to interpret the text ourselves and how to come to our own conclusions using appropriate context. Not only do I now know so much more about my own religion’s guidebook, but I have felt more secure in my reasoning for my faith.

Spreadsheets by Dr. Park

This asynchronous class was initially more of a hindrance than anything, a required 1-credit class that had much more work needed than I anticipated. However, once I understood how to study for the Excel exams, I learned so much more about such a helpful Microsoft tool, and became certified as a Microsoft Office Specialist: Excel Associate (Excel 2019).

Border Crossings: Immigrants, Refugees, and Dreamers by Dr. Mondesir

In early 2023, I went with my church down to the southern Texas border with Mexico to assist refugees crossing into the United States after Title 42 had been abolished. When it came time to choose an Honors elective class to broaden my learning of the world outside the U.S., I chose this class. Dr. Mondesir’s lectures were so engaging in telling the real story of immigrants, refugees, and dreamers. This is the exact type of class I wanted to take in college to break out of my sheltered knowledge of just the U.S. and white American culture.

Latin America by Dr. Neuhouser

Similar to the class above, this class painted the timeline of the conquest/colonization of Latin America, and the effects lingering today. Dr. Neuhouser was incredible in his knowledge, passion, and lecturing style of the material presented.

Introduction to Ballet by Professor Isobel

Growing up dancing different styles from kindergarten to high school, I had never given ballet a lot of my attention (even though it is the foundation of every style of dance). An introduction course twice a week in the morning was such a refreshing choice for my sophomore spring quarter. I reconnected with my technique and had a lovely time just moving my body in the morning. Professor Isobel is so kind and encouraging to absolutely everyone and made the class so much fun!

Honor’s History and Representation by Dr. Kresser

If you have the option to take this class, I very highly encourage it. Every day we just learned about different artists and art styles, periods of renaissance and trials, meanings behind paintings, and how to identify artists’ styles. Taking this class before going to Europe was such a good choice for me; the amount of structures and paintings I saw in person that I had had exams on was so cool.

Global Women’s Issues by Dr. Ediger

I am currently enrolled in this class, and it’s only week 2, yet it made it on this list already because of Dr. Ediger. As a Politics, Philosophy, and Economics major, somehow I left all my political science classes for this final year and had not had the pleasure to take a class with Dr. Ediger until now. This class inspired me to write this article, purely because of how clear Dr. Ediger’s enthusiasm shows during her lectures. She is so honest, scholarly, and humorous when appropriate. I can already tell that this class will continue to stay on my list of favorite classes I’ve taken at SPU.