Fan Girl’s Guide to Forks, Washington:

At one point or another, everyone in my life has made a comment about my decision to move to the PNW in relation to my love for The Twilight Saga. This movie franchise is truly one of a kind, as it is the blueprint for cheesy, cringey, chick-flick movies. I have read every book and seen each movie more times than I can count! Vampires, werewolves, love triangles- and it all takes place somewhere not too far from Seattle…

“In the state of Washington, under a near constant cover of clouds and rain, there is a small town named Forks. Population: 3,120 people. This is where I’m moving.” – Bella Swan

Being the fan girl that I am, I have been dying to visit the town of Forks, and this past weekend I finally got the chance! My roommate and I blocked off a whole day to explore the town and see every bit of Twilight memorabilia we could. We managed to fit in almost everything vampire themed the town has to offer, all in one full travel day. So without further ado, here is my ultimate Twilight travel guide!

“Forever Twilight in Forks” Collection, Rainforest Arts Center

Our first stop was the “Forever Twilight in Forks” Museum, which is filled with original costumes and props from all the movies! This was a super cool experience as it is a one room collection, with props, signs, posters, and at least 25+ iconic costumes from your favorite characters. My favorite outfit to see was Alice’s dress and shoes she wears to Bella and Edward’s wedding in Breaking Dawn. Pictures are highly encouraged, and there are plenty of photo op spots in the collection! It is completely free admission, but it is only open select hours, so be sure to make an in-person reservation as soon as you arrive.

Native to Twilight:

Next up we walked across the street to “Native To Twilight,” a store that is exactly what it sounds! Essentially this is the museum gift shop and it’s got all things Twilight for sale- t-shirts, posters, stickers, jewelry, and more. There are a few life size cutouts of the characters for more photo opportunities, and a couple more costumes from the movie are framed on the wall. It’s the perfect souvenir shop, I promise you won’t leave empty handed!

3 Rivers Restaurant

At this point in our trip we were ready for lunch, so we headed about 15 minutes West, towards La Push beach, until we reached 3 Rivers Restaurant. You’ll know you’re there when you see a huge sign that reads: “No Vampires Beyond This Point, Treaty Line.” The other side of the sign says: “Welcome Twilight Fans!” This is such a fun photo spot, and you can even leave your signature on the sign! The restaurant itself is a quaint little diner, with great burgers. I got Tthe Werewolf Burger.” The diner has even more photo spots and signs, and a bunch of Twilight themed items on the menu. A perfect lunch stop!

La Push Beach

After our energy boost, we continued driving 15 more minutes West, all the way to La Push beach. “It’s La Push baby, it’s La Push!” If you know, you know- but this is a beach often mentioned throughout the movies, and it has beautiful views of the coast. Since it was covered in snow, we just made a quick stop, but I would love to go back some day. Definitely be sure to make this stop on your Forks trip!

Forks Chamber of Commerce:

Next we headed back into town to visit the Forks Chamber of Commerce. This is the town’s welcome center and has a bunch of fun things to see. First off, the infamous “The City of Forks Welcomes You” sign is right in front of the building and is an absolute-must-take-picture. Not only that, but Bella’s trucks from both the book and the movie are parked right outside! I geeked out over Bella’s movie truck probably way more than was necessary (but c’mon, Rob and Kristen sat right in that truck!!) Inside the welcome center you will find super friendly staff that can provide you with maps and all the information on what there is to see in Forks. They have more merch inside, as well as a map of the world where you can put a pin in the place that you are from. People have come from all over to see the teeny town of Forks, all because of this movie series.

Twilight Book Locations

Before we headed out, we had to stop at a few of the locations mentioned in the books. You can get these addresses at the welcome center, for places like: the Swan house, Forks High School, the City Police Station, the Cullen House, and more. My favorite was right outside of Forks Community Hospital where they have a sign up in the parking lot that reads: “Reserved Parking: Dr. Carlisle Cullen.”

Bella Italia

As we began the journey home, we had one final stop planned. About an hour from Forks, we had to make a stop in Port Angeles, to visit the Italian restaurant called “Bella Italia.” This is the restaurant where Edward takes Bella on their first date, and she orders the mushroom ravioli. This was the most beautiful and relaxing restaurant after a long travel day! They have many dishes and cocktails named after Bella and Twilight– including that infamous mushroom ravioli. This trip was so much fun and a perfect one day getaway from Seattle! If you are a Twilight fan you will not regret the journey out to Forks. And if you’re not a Twilight fan… “where the hell have you been, loca?!?”