Falling Trees Make No Sound

Who are you?
No owl, I sense
since you are down low
too big for a mouse
too slow, too kind – an embrace!
Thank you
goodbye
My, another
two
sorry for tripping you
but ripping me?
Seriously?
You are different
I feel in my roots you think with your weight
thinking…about what?
Wait
THWK
your axe tells me all
CHK
all along you were thinking about yourself
should have known
CHP
human
CHK THWK
last words?
Just a question.
If a tree falls in a forest but none of you hear it-
who are you?