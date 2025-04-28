Falling Trees Make No Sound

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

Who are you?

No owl, I sense

since you are down low

too big for a mouse

too slow, too kind – an embrace!

Thank you

goodbye

My, another

two

sorry for tripping you

but ripping me?

Seriously?

You are different

I feel in my roots you think with your weight

thinking…about what?

Wait

THWK

your axe tells me all

CHK

all along you were thinking about yourself

should have known

CHP

human

CHK THWK

last words?

Just a question.

If a tree falls in a forest but none of you hear it-

who are you?