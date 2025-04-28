Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Poke-o-moonshine
Original photo by Johanna Weeks
Life

Falling Trees Make No Sound

Milica Willers-Powell
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

Who are you? 

No owl, I sense 

since you are down low 

too big for a mouse 

too slow, too kind – an embrace! 

Thank you 

goodbye 

My, another 

two 

sorry for tripping you 

but ripping me? 

Seriously? 

You are different 

I feel in my roots you think with your weight 

thinking…about what? 

Wait 

THWK 

your axe tells me all 

CHK 

all along you were thinking about yourself 

should have known 

CHP 

human 

CHK   THWK 

last words? 

Just a question. 

If a tree falls in a forest but none of you hear it- 

who are you? 

Love chocolate, sunshine, God? All of the above? Well you've made a new friend. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest has meant mountain hikes, picnics under trees, coastal road trips, and so much more. Currently I spend my time studying ecology at Seattle Pacific University, hanging out with friends and family, and standing in awe of God's creation.