Heading home for Thanksgiving? While turkey and pumpkin pie are definitely the highlights, the most important decision you’ll make this weekend is what to wear for those family photos. After all, no one wants to look back and cringe at a fashion flop — especially when your mom’s Facebook post might immortalize that outfit for all of eternity. I’ve rounded up the top fall fashion trends for 2024, so you can look chic while enjoying your meal and making lasting memories with family.

Colors:

Starting off with a flattering neutral is olive green. We have seen olive green in its truest form and every shade in between on runways such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Burberry. Most shows offered this color in a monochromatic look, but also plenty of accessories played with this color.

Burgundy with features of cherry red and oxblood hit the runway in full swing. This year we are seeing these rich colors of red displayed in an elegant and classy way in leather boots and sweaters.

Chocolate brown was just screaming fall to the designers this year and was integrated in leather trench coats, sheer tops, and accessories. It’s an easy neutral color to throw on an outfit and when you have “nothing to wear”, chocolate brown will surely be the winner.

Pale pink was surely an unexpected guest for autumn but with the new “Wicked” movie out now, it was no surprise. Prada and Victoria Beckham executed this romantic hue in a soft feminine way that feels fresh for the fall palette.

Eggshell white, as we have seen plenty of hues of crisp whites on the runway, consider this your new go-to. It brings a barely-there yellow and subtle ivory that has me hooked for this season.

Navy blue came in at full force for this season as we saw it in knits, pants, tops, and coats. It is truly the “It Girl” color of the season with its chic Parisian vibe perfect for the office and bar.

Fabrics: Suede was seen all over the runway this year bringing a luxe vibe in contrast to a Western vibe we have seen in the past. It was seen used in clothing and accessories and will surely elevate any outfit.

Raw denim is a dark ink color that has not been pre-washed or distressed before manufacturing and provides a clean and crisp look. This denim is a must for your fall wardrobe for that crisp trademark look.

Satin was seen as one of the prettiest fabrics on the runway this year and will surely be an eye-catcher at dinner. We saw it incorporated in skirts, trench coats, and shoes that are perfect for a more formal event or night out.

Tweed will forever be a fall classic in my mind, but we saw it significantly more this year in the form of the Chanel-like sets. But straying away from the Chanel price tag, more affordable brands were seen offering a selection keeping it fresh and new.

Silhouettes:

Barrel silhouettes were a new fun concept brought to the season this year with pants rounding out the hips and tapering at the ankles. It is an easy way to elevate any outfit this season.

Baggy silhouettes have been and still are a cult classic that bring style and comfort to your wardrobe. On the runway this year we saw multiple baggy trousers and blazers integrated into outfits.

High-neck silhouettes never left the season but this year came back at full force. We saw a unique version of this in moto jackets, which provide a fun reminiscent of the Olympics for this season.

Honorable Mentions:

Leopard print was a big trend seen on runways this season displayed in clothing, outwear, shoes, and bags. Adding a fun pop to your outfit is an easy way to look fashionable.

Country- House Chic was a trend I saw on Chloe, Burberry, and Rabanne’s runways that integrated maxi-length plaid skirts and relaxed layers. Staple pieces of this trend include waxed barn jackets, full skirts, and knee-high boots.

Boho aesthetic has not been seen this prominent on the runway since 2014 and with this new surge makes me want to sign back into Tumblr. But this time around we are seeing a 2024 twist with retro florals, suede, and faded denim.

Denim on denim trend is back with its Canadian Tuxedos! Schiaparelli, Rokh, and Fendi executed this revived trend exceptionally well with mismatched denim, long skirts, and western inspired tops.

Prep School aesthetic has been one of my personal favorites with brands such as MiuMiu, Sandy Liang, and Tommy Hilfiger eating this one up. It was seen with button ups under V- neck sweaters, oversized-blizzards, skirts over trousers, and dramatic blouse collars.

Choosing the right fall fashion trends can help you look stylish in your family photos while staying comfortable enough to enjoy your Thanksgiving. Whether you opt for chic navy, relaxed Country-House Chic, or cozy chocolate brown, these trends will ensure you look fantastic. Most importantly, let this season be a reminder to appreciate the people around you and the memories you’re creating.

So go ahead — look fabulous, eat well, and cherish every moment!