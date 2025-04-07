This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

As a Renaissance woman, I find myself striving to achieve a base level knowledge about every little thing. For many people, it is quite common to feel a sense of delight when attempting to learn something new, potentially unlocking new favorites and new experiences.

If you’re like me, a lot of times you don’t have the time or money to invest in more extreme hobbies. Here is a list of ideas that can take as much time as you want, and can be relatively inexpensive whilst expanding your portfolio.

Scrapbooking / Collages

Going to a thrift store or antique shop and using any newspapers, stickers, old cards, photographs, postcards and assembling them together in an array of aesthetics can be a very fulfilling hobby!

Photography

Phone cameras just keep upgrading, we might as well make the most of it! Even if you’re just looking closer at angles when you take photos of sunsets, or fidgeting with the lighting and edits.

Jewelry Making

This can be on the more expensive side, but is a great way to be creative and create something tangible to feel a deeper sense of accomplishment!

Analyzing Films / Artwork

As long as you have some kind of access to movies, you can really dive into a plot and think about the director’s, writer’s and actor’s choices that were made to make a film great, or not so much. Artwork is all over the internet, and it can be really insightful to look up famous paintings and really just sit there and admire them.

Card Games

While you might need someone to play with for certain games, looking up tutorials to learn games like poker, rummy, and black jack can be a really fun experience!

Aesthetic Video Editing

This could go along with the photography: just learning how you could aesthetically film little things throughout your day and put them neatly together into one solid video!

Calligraphy

Our generations are being taught less and less about cursive writing, so learning to write in calligraphy is something that could also be useful!

Word Games

Wordle, connections, crosswords, word searches, you name it! They’re not only good for your brain to think but they can teach you new things!