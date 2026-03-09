Embracing the Unknown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In about two weeks, I will fly across the world to embark on a new journey in Barcelona, Spain (hello Cheetah Girls 2)! I am fortunate to get the opportunity to study abroad through the ALBA program for spring quarter. I have wanted to study abroad since I was 11 years old, when I first watched vlogs on YouTube; since then, I’ve been hooked. I want to reflect on what little time I have left at SPU for the academic year and share my thoughts and feelings about journeying abroad. When I originally had the idea to finish the quarter by writing about my anticipation for Spain, I was looking forward to sharing my excitement with you all. Now, that is still true, but as I get closer and closer to leaving, I have noticed other emotions rise up.

Don’t get me wrong, I am super pumped to live in Spain for a few months – I mean, who wouldn’t be? I am looking forward to meeting new people, trying authentic dishes, exploring the area, and the countless adventures I have yet to envision. I have a note on my phone of places I want to visit in Spain and around Europe – I cannot wait to see the architecture and culture. I get to live in an apartment that is walking distance from restaurants, shops, the beach, cathedrals, and yoga studios! I know I am going to experience a lot of self-growth while I’m away, and I’m ecstatic for all of the side quests I get to go on. I’m also going to have many, many stories to tell when I get back (hopefully I get to share some with you readers!). I’m already excited to speak to others about my experience, and I haven’t even gone yet.

I am also quite terrified to live abroad – it’s a new location, and I don’t know anyone or my way around, so I’m a little scared. I wanted to write about how I’m ready to fully embrace the unknown that is coming my way… but that just isn’t the case. I’m going to be a beginner in a completely new country (and continent), away from my family and friends in Seattle and back in California. I thought I would be more prepared to leave because I’ve gone through the transition of leaving home for college, but this change feels completely different. I’m leaving some friends who are graduating this year (shoutout to Katie, Dalia, and Liz!!), some of whom I won’t get to see for a while (or ever), and I’m bummed I won’t get to make more memories with others while I’m gone. I am also a total planner when it comes to trips – if someone is not planning it, then I will. In this case, I am the only one (in a way) going on this “trip”, so I feel like I need to have every detail planned out – but I don’t. I’m trying to relax my overthinking mindset and go with the flow when it comes to excursions, travel, and activities while I’m in Barcelona. Even though it isn’t easy, it’s a learning curve that I am trying to walk with as I navigate the innumerable decisions I need to make.

So while I wouldn’t necessarily say I am fully prepared to study abroad, I recognize the unknown that is ahead. The unknown is scary for sure, but so many surprises and joys can come from it. Instead of creating storms in my head about every little thing that worries me, I want my decisions to be led by love, not by fear. I can already tell that this is going to be a great reminder for me when I spiral abroad. I am studying in another country, not to worry about my actions and decisions 24/7, but to learn, grow, explore, and thrive. I hope I look back on this article and laugh because my experience will be so much better than I could even imagine. For anyone stepping into the unknown: it is so nerve-wracking being a beginner all over again, but you can enjoy it and thrive by not creating storms in your head (at least this is what I tell myself). Until next time, readers, peace, love, and happiness!

