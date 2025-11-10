DWTS Week 8 Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How is it already week 8 on Dancing With the Stars?! With just three weeks left after Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night, the couples are pushing their hardest to get a spot in the finals. Here are my thoughts for the eight couples:

Dylan Efron danced a Jive to “I’m Still Standing”

Made me want to bust a move and get groovy with him

I want him to give 150% on his facials; (I feel like he is holding back a bit)

Judge’s scores: 8,9,10,9 (36/40)

My score: 9

Alix Earle performed a Paso Doble to “Living on a Prayer”

She is definitely a top contender – I could see the fire in her after receiving 10s last week

Her outfit and hair were SO GOOD

Judge’s scores: 10,10,9,10 (39/40)

Flavor Flav giving her a 9 made me laugh out loud (for real)

My score: 10 (I genuinely thought she would receive the first perfect score of the season)

Andy Richter danced a contemporary to “God Only Knows”

Definitely was not his strongest dance; I noticed a few timing mistakes and lift mess-ups

I was hesitant to see a contemporary from him, but he is vulnerable and I love that

Judge’s scores: 7,7,9,7 (30/40)

My score: 6

The 9 from Flavor Flav made me cackle

Whitney Leavitt performed a Paso Doble to “No More Tears”

She looks like a professional

I wanted her facials to match the dance style more. I feel like she smiles in all of her dances, even when the style does not call for it

Judge’s scores: 9,10,10,10 (39/40)

My score: (based off of her other dances) 10

I also thought she would receive the first perfect score since Alix did not

Wow these judges really catch the nitty gritty details I miss

Danielle Fishel danced a contemporary to “Dream On”

Her timing was off a bit and there was a little mishap with one of the lifts

Love her as a person, but her dances don’t stand out to me

Judge’s scores: 9,8,9,8 (34/40)

My score: 8

Elaine Hendrix performed a Viennese Waltz to “What the World Needs Now Is Love”

Her dances are always so lovely to watch

I love a comeback! That was amazing after her injury

She is so elegant and smooth. I agree with Bruno that she did not look like she was in pain while she was dancing, that is how well she masked it

She also looked so stunning with her hair, makeup, and outfit

Judge’s scores: 9,9,10,9 (37/40)

My score: 9

Jordan Chiles danced a Jazz to “River Deep Mountain High”

That performance was on fire!

She lights up the floor every time, and I loved her energy

Judge’s scores: 10,9,10,9 (38/40)

My score: 9 (I love a jazz, but I feel like they rarely get a 10 on the show)

Robert Irwin performed a Paso Doble to “Icky Thump”

He OWNED that dance

HE was giving 150% facials, and I was so here for it

He was a off-timing with the cape at the beginning, but his dancing was a 10 in my opinion

Judge’s scores: 9,9,10,10 (38/40)

My score: 9

This episode incorporated one of my favorite parts of the show: team dances! The competitors split into two groups, and this year co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough joined one of the teams. Team dances always make me nervous, but are undoubtedly fun to watch.

Team Chicago was up first and received a perfect score of 40/40!

They were clean, sharp, on-timing, and smooth

To me, they deserved those 10s

Team Kool was second and received a 38/40

This group dance was more fun to watch in my opinion, but I saw Andy mess up a couple of times, so I agree with the 9s

After the team dances, Danielle Fishel was the eliminated celebrity of the night. She had a great run on the show, but I think her dancing was not up to par with most of the other contestants. With the finale looming so close, the competition is ramping up! Next week, Dancing With the Stars celebrates its 20th birthday with special guests and performances from over the past 20 years.