DWTS Week 7 Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is spooky season on Dancing With the Stars as the show celebrated a yearly holiday: Halloween! Halloween Night on the show is always filled with tricks and treats, and this episode was extra special because former pro Cheryl Burke was a guest judge! The set designs, hair, makeup, and costumes fit the spooky vibes, and the celebrities upped their game this week. Here are my thoughts for the nine couples:

Whitney Leavitt danced a jazz to “Brain Stew”

I loved all of the footwork!

Her performance quality is insane, and her dance degree is really coming in handy

I feel like her performance and facials are great, but I never get to see the true Whitney shine through

I want a different style from her, something moody and sharp, because I keep getting the same sassy vibe from her dances

I agree with most of the judges that she was just a smidge off timing with Mark. I could definitely catch it

Scores: 37/40 (9,9,9,10)

My score: 9

Jordan Chiles performed a contemporary to “Elastic Heart”

Costume 10/10

This was 100% her best performance yet!

Her facials were sooo much better this time around

I can’t tell if her toes weren’t pointed or if her feet are just like that

I am sad that the judges did not love it because I thought it was so good!

Score: 34/40 (9,8,8,9)

My score: 9

Andy Richter danced a Paso Doble to “Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67: I. Allegro con brio”

His performance quality might honestly be better than Whitney’s. He truly captures my attention when he dances

The fog worked in his favor for sure because his feet were kind of covered

Wouldn’t be mad if he made it to the finals

Scores: 28/40 (7,7,7,7)

My score: 7

Elaine Hendrix, unfortunately, had an injury the morning of show day and was rushed to the hospital. In that case, she was unable to perform, so the judges had to watch and score her most recent on-stage practice. She performed an Argentine Tango to “Bad to the Bone”

Her footwork was so good! A couple of mishaps here or there, but for the video being a rehearsal, it was great

I am so sad that she was unable to perform; she wasn’t even in costume for her practice

I know she would have been able to perform the heck out of that dance if she was healthy!

Scores: 32/40 (8,8,8,8)

My score: 8

Danielle Fishel danced a Viennese Waltz to “Die With A Smile”

Love her dress

I like that she was able to have more of a say and create this dance and storyline with her partner

The storytelling was so on point! Her facials were exactly what I wanted

Her arms were not as fluid and flowy as I would have liked in a Viennese Waltz

Scores: 33/40 (8,8,8,9)

My score: 8

Robert Irwin performed an Argentine Tango to “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”

His intensity was spot on!

I loved the moody dance, and that it was something new for him

This dance showed that he can excel in any genre, not just happy-go-lucky dances

I think he could have been a bit stronger during the end of the lifts; I felt like he was not completely solid

HE GOT HIS FIRST 10s

Scores: 38/40 (10,9,9,10)

My score: 9

Jen Affleck danced a contemporary to “Look What You Made Me Do”

I think that was her best dance yet

Her feet were not fully pointed, which is a pet peeve of mine

Her facials matched the energy so well

Scores: 32/40 (8,8,8,8)

My score: 8

Alix Earle performed a Tango to “Bury a Friend”

Her performance and facials are really strong and fit the vibes so well

Her dancing is getting a lot better! She is definitely working hard, and it shows

She is truly growing into a beautiful dancer

The highest score of the night! Three 10s!!!

For me, I just want a little more refinement from her

Scores: 39/40 (10,10,9,10)

My score: 9

Dylan Efron danced a Viennese Waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love (DARK)”

Him being a romantasy reader made me giggle

His posture in the dance was a little wonky

He definitely attacks each dance and is trying to get better each week

Given how much she was flipping her head and arms around, I would be scared, too, about my nose breaking

His sexiest tattoos photos had me CACKLING

Scores: 35/40 (9,9,8,9)

My score: 9

After all of the contestants performed, they changed for round two: Monster-thon. This is meant to mimic a typical ballroom dance competition with all of the contestants out on the floor dancing at the same time. The last couple standing wins 5 points, which are added to their original score. The winners of the Monster-thon this year were Whitney and Mark.

Jen Affleck was the unlucky contestant who went home

Jen Affleck and her partner, Jan Ravnik, were the next couple sent home from the competition. That now leaves 8 couples, and 4 weeks left! Who will rise to the top? Stay tuned for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night next!